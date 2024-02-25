Oscars red carpet: Iconic fashion moments include Bjork's swan dress and Cher's Bob Mackie dress





ANGELS — Stars can stand out on the Oscars red carpet forever And bad reasons. MORE: Take a look at the latest stories and videos from the 2024 Oscars Ahead of stunning – and surprising – Oscar fashion, model and fashion expert Roshumba Williams shares her top 10 most memorable moments from the Oscars red carpet. 10. Lady Gaga's yellow diamond, 2019 Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Lady Gaga is an innovator who has blazed her own trail. It's only fitting that she wore a one-of-a-kind 128-carat Tiffany yellow diamond to the 91st awards ceremony. 9. Spike Lee's Kobe suit, 2020 Spike Lee arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Spike Lee brought the love to the carpet in 2020. The director wore a custom purple and gold Lakers-inspired Gucci suit, paired with Nike high-tops in homage to late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant. 8. Angelina Jolie's slit, 2012 Actress Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images Angelina Jolie is always one step ahead when it comes to fashion, but at the 2012 Oscars, her leg was out. The actress wore a black Versace dress with a thigh-high slit. When she posed for the cameras, red carpet history was made. 7. Celine Dion's Reverse Suit, 1999 Celine Dion wears Galliano to the 71st Academy Awards on March 20, 1999. Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images Celine Dion's retro tuxedo from Dior by John Galliano and huge fedora is one of the most unforgettable looks of all time. This moment from 1999 was unexpected, but totally appreciated. 6. Matt Stone and Trey Parker's dresses Matt Stone and Trey Parker arrive at the 72nd Academy Awards on March 25, 2000. SGranitz/WireImage Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought some comedy to the carpet in 2000. The creators of “South Park” walked the red carpet dressed like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez to make a statement without saying a word. 5. Lupita Nyong'o's stolen dress, 2015 In this February 22, 2015 photo, actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Academy Awards wearing a beaded dress at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Lupita Nyongo's Calvin Klein dress, adorned with over 6,000 pearls, turned heads at the 2015 Oscars. But that's what happened disabled the rug that makes it memorable. The dress was reportedly stolen from the actress' hotel room two days after the ceremony. He was found later that week at the same hotel. 4. Cher in Bob Mackie, 1988 Cher shows off her black sequined Oscar and Bob Mackie dress at the 60th annual Academy Awards on April 12, 1988, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Lennox McLendon Cher broke barriers at the Oscars in 1988. The iconic actress tapped her friend Bob Mackie to design this sheer black number. Looks like it brought her luck: She won the Best Actress award for her performance in “Moonstruck” that year. 3. The Button by Sharon Stone, 1998 Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein attend the 1998 Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Sharon Stone sported a casual but totally glamorous look at the 1998 ceremony. She wore a Gap button-down shirt from (former) husband Phil Bronstein's closet and a lavender Vera Wang skirt. The result was relaxed, chic and classy. 2. Billy Porter's tuxedo dress, 2019 Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Fabulous and unapologetic, Billy Porter established the era of fashion fluidity on the carpet in 2019 with a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo dress. 1. Björk's swan dress, 2001 Singer Bjork, wearing a Marjan Pejoski swan dress, arrives at the 73rd annual Academy Awards March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Michael Caulfield For two decades, Marjan Pejoski's swan dress inspired countless punchlines and parodies, but became a pop culture phenomenon. Björk has since said that she was baffled by the reaction to her red carpet outfit in 2001. “I was actually surprised at how many people thought I was serious. I didn't want to cause a stir. riot,” the eccentric Icelandic singer later told Britain’s Sunday Times.

