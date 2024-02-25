Anne Hathaway pays homage to The Devil Wears Prada with a cerulean dress at the SAG Awards





Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Anne Hathaway paid tribute to her iconic film, The devil wears Pradawith her cerulean blue dress at the 2024 SAG Awards. The 41-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the Feb. 24 event as she wore a blue off-the-shoulder dress, featuring a plunging neckline, oversized belt and slit. She teamed the look with a silver necklace and matching silver handbag. The actor was also a presenter at the awards ceremony, where she reunited with her co-stars from The devil wears PradaMeryl Streep and Emily Blunt. In an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News live from the red carpetHathaway explained that her dress was an archival Versace from 2018, before hinting at a moment from her 2006 film. Specifically, she looked at her dress and asked: What color would you say it is? In response, Cox said: Cerulean, before Hathaway replied: I agree. The dress refers to a scene from The devil wears Prada, where Hathaways' character, Andy Sachs, discovers that she's wearing a sweater that's not just blue, but actually a more specific shade called cerulean. She learns this from her evil boss, magazine editor Miranda Priestly (played by Streep), while she was criticizing Andy for saying that two blue belts look exactly the same. On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans praised Hathaways' outfit, with jokes about the color of the dress and references to The devil wears Prada. But what you don't know, Anne Hathaway, is that this dress isn't just blue, or turquoise, or lapis, it's actually cerulean, one wrote. Anne Hathaway wears a cerulean dress with a belt in honor of the iconic The devil wears Prada scene?! Amazing, no notes, another one added. Anne Hathaway wearing cerulean is high energy for theater kids, a third joked. While speaking to Cox on the red carpet, Hathaway also talked about the reunion she was going to have with Streep and Emily Blunt at the awards show, and how the opportunity presented itself. I'm delighted, she said. It was just amazing to watch the path [the movie] has developed over the decades. So yeah, it was Meryl who said: Do you think you can make it to the SAG Awards? And I told myself that I would do anything to be there. Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway at the SAG Awards (Getty Images) Presenting the award for best male actor in a comedy, Streep was the first of the trio to head to the stage, where she declared that she had forgotten her glasses and enveloped it with the winner's name. From there, Blunt appeared on stage with the envelope and Hathaway arrived wearing Streeps glasses. When Streep asked where the character ends and the actor begins, Blunt interjected to reference The devil wears Prada. Well, as we just saw, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are a bit like twins, aren't they? Blunt said. As Streep disagreed with this statement, Hathaway hilariously responded with one of Miranda's lines from the film, saying: No, no, that wasn't a question. Streep was jokingly surprised by Hathaway's response, before Blunt joked about the length of the trip. Mama Mia! The star took to open the envelope. Specifically, Blunt said another of Miranda's iconic lines: “By all means, move at a glacial pace.” You know how much this excites me.

