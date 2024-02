Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Under the lights of tropical cacti, the wooden front row seats at Bottega Veneta's fall/winter 2024 show on Saturday were quickly filled with the likes of Kate Moss, Raf Simons, Julianne Moore and the star of the viral paparazzi campaign of the brand, A$AP Rocky. Unlike its star-studded attendees, the venue's industrial decor was understated, especially compared to previous seasons (during which attendees were ushered to crushed metal seats and kaleidoscopic Gaetano Pesce chairs on colorful floors). Here, the focus was on the artistry behind Matthie Blazy's designs for next season, which glowed as they marched from a distant shade of orange. On the catwalk, the designer presented an evolved fashion manifesto defined by great, well, All. Proportions were expanded to engulf models under billowing overcoats with monochrome finishes, patterned personalities and feathered textures. The color story was vast, leaving as much room for a vast neutral palette as for a bright wheel of reds, yellows, greens, blues and more. Materials varied, from warm wools and stiff leathers to pleated and loosely fringed cotton blends. But the move became the brand's grandest gesture, as models' walks illustrated just how fluid Blazy's constructs could be. To please the eye, pom-pom jackets and skirts bounced and danced elegantly to the beat, while more linear, multi-dimensional ensembles glided with calculated steps. The liberated cadence of these red carpet-ready designs found balance with the structure provided by practical outerwear, double-breasted blazers, minimalist leather jackets, layered trenches and staple overcoats. Although functional, Blazy's friendly constructions still possessed loud personalities: snakeskin ties complemented PVC pants, dresses combined a myriad of colorful textiles with visible buttons, and several double-value ensembles were covered in prints chaotic and scribbled. The throughline was the brand's signature woven leather bags, which provided the finishing touches to Blazy's monumental vision. Check out the Bottega Venetas Fall/Winter 2024 collection in the gallery above and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more Milan Fashion Week coverage.

