Carlos Mendoza pleased with first dress rehearsal as Mets manager





PORT ST. LUCIE Carlos Mendoza was encouraged by how his first dress rehearsal as Mets manager went on Saturday. Working alongside his coaching staff in a game situation for the first time, the rookie manager felt the lines of communication were clear. “We stopped early in the game, but we were still stuck on the signal system,” Mendoza said after the Mets' 10-5 loss to the Cardinals at Clover Park in the Grapefruit League opener.





Carlos Mendoza, Mets manager Corey Sipkin for the New York Post Mendoza's lieutenants include bench coach John Gibbons, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Eric Chavez. Mendoza is no novice at guiding an MLB team through a game: As the Yankees' bench coach, he took the helm 24 times in four seasons after manager Aaron Boone was fired. . So it's understandable that Mendoza said he didn't feel any nerves on Saturday. It's one of those where you do the pregame work and then it's time to go, Mendoza said. Mendoza said he was confident Shintaro Fujinami would receive enough work to be ready for the season despite his schedule disruptions. The reliever returned to Japan this week to attend to a personal matter. During her home visit, Fujinami also plans to obtain her work visa, according to a source, which will allow her to appear in the Grapefruit League. Mendoza noted that Fujinami is a reliever and doesn't need to rack up a pitch count, which will allow him to prepare for the season quicker than a starter. After leaving the Yankees, who banned facial hair beyond the mustache, Mendoza wore a goatee during spring training. My wife likes it, so that's a good thing, Mendoza said. Jose Butto and Max Kranick are the scheduled starting pitchers for the next two days, with the team eyeing a bullpen game on Tuesday. It's possible the Mets could begin using pitchers from the scheduled starting rotation as early as Wednesday. Along the way, the Mets plan to use prospects such as Christian Scott, Mike Vasil and Dominic Hamel to lean on the starters. Francisco Lindor will lead a clinic Sunday in Clover Park for 50 children from two local Little Leagues and Boys & Girls Clubs. In addition to teaching fundamentals, Lindor will talk about the importance of sportsmanship.

