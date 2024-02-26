EIU Kat Walk to Walk with UIUC in Fashion Show – The Daily Eastern News

Eastern's Kat Walk Modeling Agency will walk alongside University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign students in a fashion show Sunday.

Approximately 21 models from East will participate in the fashion show, including Aniyah Smith, a second-year criminology and criminal justice student.

The models have been training for about a month, Smith said, and castings will take place in January. While some models made the cut, others were excluded from the show, but were nonetheless welcomed and encouraged to get involved in other events hosted by the organization.

Smith said she helps teach models tips and steps to becoming a model.

We teach you how to be a kat, how to be a model, all the tips and tricks, all the basics, help you create the formations and the routines, Smith said.

Smith defines Kat models as the best of the best. She compared the models to cheetahs, calling them fierce.

Tiffani Hunter, a 22-year-old Charleston resident, had no modeling experience before the casting, but decided to try after a friend convinced her to do so.

She said she never even wore heels before castings.

As the first practice began, Hunter said she felt intimidated by the other girls participating.

I felt like they were a lot better than me, which they were, but that came with practice,” Hunter said. I realized that this didn’t happen overnight; these girls have been walking in heels for quite a long time.

Hunter said she has gained more confidence since joining Kat Walk.

It's motivating to see their confidence when they walk, so I just channeled some of that energy, Hunter said.

Hunter has learned a lot of techniques since she started practicing.

Many of the techniques Hunter learned, she said, came from another of Kat's role models, Izzy Geoffrey, a health administration student.

Geoffrey said if there was anyone she was most proud of regarding her progress, it was Hunter.

After Geoffrey helped Hunter walk in her heels on the first day and Hunter came back on the second day walking well, Hunter knew she was going to love Geoffrey.

Geoffrey had previous experience in modeling and has been the model coach for Easterns Kat Walk for about a year. When she was first presented with the role, she was hesitant to accept it because of her quiet character, but she wanted to challenge herself with the role, she said.

As a model coach, you have to be willing to learn people, understand where they're coming from, and then enjoy seeing how they walk and seeing what you can bring to their walk, Geoffrey said.

To help herself and other models, Geoffrey looks at other models on TikTok and Instagram and sees what she can implement into their walks.

I would see other people modeling, and I use their techniques, I teach myself before I teach others, because if I can't understand them, why would anyone else understand it? » said Geoffrey.

Geoffrey said she couldn't wait to see everyone at the fashion show see what they got up to backstage.

Michael Mboyo, a psychology graduate, is the president of Kat Walk.

In addition to being a registered student organization, Kat Walk is also a legitimate business, Mboyo said.

There's a lot of planning, a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, especially as a new organization on campus and with everything the Kat Walk brand wants to do and aspires to do, Mboyo said.

As president, Mboyo helps coordinate the running of the show.

As for practice, he said he wants things to look clean and fun when the show takes place.

Some practices can take a long time, but he said it's worth it to look good.

