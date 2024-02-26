Fashion
Melissa McCarthy Reveals Her Much Slimmer Figure in Shiny Bodycon Dress at SAG Awards After Weight Loss
MELISSA McCarthy revealed her much slimmer figure in a tight, sparkly dress at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards after losing weight.
The Bridesmaids actress has repeatedly shown off her drastic weight loss transformation in recent weeks.
On Saturday, Melissa, 53, posed on the red carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
The Emmy-winning actress wore a form-fitting metallic dress that showed off her trim figure.
The floor-length dress featured ruffled sleeves that shone like chrome when they caught the light from photographers' cameras.
Melissa wore glamorous makeup for the Hollywood event and let her warm brown hair fall naturally over her shoulders.
The Little Mermaid star accessorized the silver ensemble with a matching clutch, diamond rings and drop earrings.
Melissa flaunted her figure again as she presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series alongside pop star Billie Eilish, 22.
The Why Was I Made? The singer wore a dirty outfit resembling a school uniform to present the Screen Actors Guild Award alongside Melissa and autographed the actor's forehead before leaving the stage.
This comes after Melissa revealed her slimmer face in a secret selfie weeks before debuting her major weight loss to fans.
The comedian stunned fans with her transformation in new photos, but Melissa previously teased her extreme weight loss in a selfie with her husband.Ben Falcone50 years, weeks before launching his new look.
The actress appeared ina vacation photowith her husband of almost 20 years as they celebrated the new year together.
The Tammy star took a photo with his wife as he smiled happily at the camera.
Melissa also smiled brightly, her mouth wide open next to Ben, both wearing “Happy New Year” tiaras.
The Mike & Molly alum flaunted full glam makeup and a slimmer-than-ever face in the blink of an eye.
Ben captioned his post: “Happy New Year! Plan to celebrate in a MAJOR way until at least 9:34 p.m.!”
IT'S BEAUTIFUL !
Melissa kicked off her major weight loss over the weekend wearing a sparkling, head-to-toe bejeweled jumpsuit and pink cape.
The Spy star posed for a photo that captured her at a RuPauls Drag Race Season 16 watch party.
The actress blindsided the contestants in the latest episode of the reality show by making an appearance in the acting challenge.
During her appearance, she revealed that she began her career in drag, wearing a red wig because she was reluctant to show the world her true self.
Since then, she has lost that facade and those important pounds, as evidenced by the glamorous photo.
She showcased her newly slimmed-down figure in a sparkling head-to-toe jumpsuit and pink cape and wore her brunette tresses in gorgeous curls.
She placed her hand on her husband Ben and smiled confidently.
Melissa captioned the post: “Coco Chanel once said 'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take off at least one thing.'
Fans flooded the comments section, impressed by the star's new look.
MELISSA’S STRUGGLES
Melissa has faced decades of scrutiny over her figure while in the spotlight.
She once told People magazine that after landing her role on Gilmore Girls, she attempted to follow an all-liquid diet supervised by a doctor, which allowed her to lose 70 pounds in four months.
“I would never do that again. I felt hungry and crazy half the time,” she said.
Over the next decade, Melissa's weight tended to fluctuate, but she has since reportedly lost more than 75 pounds.
She says her weight loss secret has nothing to do with crazy diets, calorie restriction or intense workout routines.
Although increasing his protein intake and engaging in more physical activity played a role in the past, it was a change in his mindset that played the biggest role.
“I finally said [to myself]”Oh for the love of God, stop worrying, and that might be the best thing I've ever done,” she shared on CBS This Morning.
I really stopped worrying [my weight].
“I stopped overanalyzing, overthinking, overdoing anything. I just stopped worrying constantly and I think there's something about letting go and not being so nervous and rigid about it which, oddly enough, worked.
|
