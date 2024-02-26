With the conclusion of the Thailand Masters earlier this month, global badminton action is on hold. While some Asian stars returned to the court at the 2024 Asian Badminton Team Championships, shuttlers from Europe and other continents have not had the opportunity to showcase their skills in a major competition for a some time already. Naturally, the German Open 2024 badminton tournament is highly anticipated as it marks the return of a wider range of players from around the world to the BWF World Tour.

Founded in 1955, the German Open badminton tournament (now known as the Yonex German Open for sponsorship reasons) will begin its 65th edition in 2024. It is organized by the German Badminton Association, or Deutscher Badminton Verband (DBV ), with the approval of the German Badminton Federation. Badminton World Federation (BWF). The tournament was given BWF Super 300 event status in 2018, prior to which it was held as a BWF Grand Prix Gold event.

Denmark's Erland Kops and Chinese legend Lin Dan hold the record for the most men's singles titles with six trophies each. In the women's division, Swedish shuttler Eva Twedberg has won the most singles titles with six to her name.

Now that you are aware of the history of the badminton tournament, let's take a look at the German Open 2024 schedule, the players participating in it and where you can live stream the matches.

Everything you need to know about the German Open 2024 badminton tournament

An overview of the German Open 2024 badminton tournament schedule

According to the 2024 calendar, the German Open tournament will begin on Tuesday, February 27 with the round of 16 in all categories (men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles).

A busy week of badminton matches will conclude with the final matches of all categories, both men's and women's, on Sunday March 3.

Which star players will be seen at the German Open 2024?

In the men's singles category, Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long will look to defend his crown at the 2024 German Open. However, he is likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Chou Tien-chen, Ng Tze Yong and Brian Yag, among others.

On the other hand, Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning women's singles champion, will likely miss the action in Germany. In her absence, An Se-young, the reigning world champion, will start the tournament as the big favorite. However, she will be challenged for the crown by Ratchanok Intanon, Pornpawee Chochuwong and Kirsty Gilmour, to name a few.

Where is the German Open 2024?

All matches of the German Open 2024 badminton tournament, from the first round clashes to the final, will be played at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 4,000 spectators.

Where can you live stream the German Open 2024?

Badminton fans can follow all matches of the German Open 2024 live on the BWF YouTube channel, BWF Televisionthe official global broadcaster of the tournament.

Additionally, fans can also check individual match results of the German Open 2024 badminton tournament on the BWF website. official site.

