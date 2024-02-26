Connect with us

Fashion

The SAG Awards 2024: The 10 best dressed

preview of the 10 best dressed at the 2024 SAG Awards

We round up fashion from Hollywood's big night

By

Amy de Klerk

THE

The 2024 SAG Awards took place in Los Angeles last night, and it was one of our favorite red carpets of the awards season so far. We've seen Greta Lee in The Row, Brie Larson in a fun Atelier Versace two-piece, and Maddie Ziegler in one of Lee McQueen's most memorable collections.

Many actresses chose not to play it safe, but we also saw classic, refined evening wear and, of course, plenty of absolutely stunning couture jewelry was on display.

Here we round up our 10 favorite moments from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet. Read more about awards season here.

Greta Lee in The Row

Greta Lee

Gilbert Flores

//Getty Images

Greta Lee never makes a mistake and her look at the SAG Awards was one of her best ever. THE Past lives The star proved The Row is more than a daywear brand in an ice blue textured dress from the house, worn with black opera gloves.

Bel Powley in Chanel

bel powley
Frazer Harrison//Getty Images

We love Bel Powley's feminine take on fashion, making this ballerina-inspired tulle ball gown the perfect choice for her big night out.

Carey Mulligan in Armani Privé

Carey Mulligan
Frazer Harrison//Getty Images

Carey Mulligan continued her hot streak by dressing up this awards season in a stunning champagne-colored satin gown by Armani Priv.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

emma stone
Léon Bennett/GA//Getty Images

Emma Stone was another star to choose an ice blue dress for the evening. She wore a custom design from Louis Vuitton that featured a backless neckline, lace details and a train.

Brie Larson in Atelier Versace

brie larson
Gilbert Flores//Getty Images

We love Brie Larson's Barbie moment. The actress wore a dramatic top and skirt from Atelier Versace to this year's SAG Awards in a peachy pink hue.

Ayo Edebiri in Luar

let's go
Gilbert Flores//Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri has proven to be one of the most exciting names to watch on the red carpet and her latest choice, a gingham dress by Luar, was one of our favorites to date.

Maddie Ziegler in Alexander McQueen

maddie ziegler
Frazer Harrison//Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler had a beautiful vintage moment on the red carpet. The actress wore a dress from Lee McQueen's 2003 'Irere' collection, which features some of his most memorable designs.

Elizabeth Debicki in Armani Privé

Elizabeth Debicki
Gilbert Flores//Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki chose a very sparkly backless dress from Armani Priv for her turn on the red carpet.

Storm Reid at Balmain

storm reid
Gilbert Flores//Getty Images

Storm Reid looked incredibly chic in an embellished black dress from Balmain, covered in floral details.

Jessica Chastain in Armani Privé

jessica chastain
Gilbert Flores//Getty Images

Jessica Chastain proved that a black dress is never boring when it's covered in beautiful lace and fitted to perfection. Her dress was custom-made, by Armani.

Related Topics: