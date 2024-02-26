No. 54 Niners fall in Heartbreaker, 4-3, to Liberty





Next match: in Louisiana 01/03/2024 | To be determined Mar. 01 (Friday) / to be determined has Louisiana History CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Charlotte Men's Tennis (9-3) and Liberty (9-3) battled for more than three hours on Sunday, Feb. 25, with the Flames prevailing with a 4-3 victory over the No. 54-ranked Niners in Halton -Wagner. Complex. The Niners, after losing the doubles point, rallied to tie the match at 2-2, then after Liberty was awarded a match point, Charlotte fought back again to set up the showdown for the final point. Frédéric Schlossmann , on court two, forced Charlotte into a match point by winning 6-4 in the third set. The Regensburg, Germany native lost the first set in a tiebreak, but fought back to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-4. Schlossmann's victory attracted all eyes on court three where the final clash between Matthias Iturbé and Deji Thomas-Smith of Liberty performed. After winning the second set, 7-5, Iturbe was unable to complete the rally as Thomas-Smith won the third set, 6-4. After giving up the doubles point to Liberty, Charlotte quickly equalized at 1-1, thanks to Spencer Gray , 6-3, 6-4 wins first place in singles. Gray improved to 6-2 overall with three wins on the first court. Cie Simon responded to the Flames' victory on court four with a victory on court five. Simon, who improved to 9-2 overall and recorded his fourth straight singles victory, won 6-4, 6-3. Liberty's match point was set with a victory on court six that put the Flames ahead, 3-2. OCCUPY THIS ONE

Four Niners have had two or more first-place singles matches, most recently by Spencer Gray . The Boca Raton, Fla. native may have ended the carousel. He has held the top spot in five of the last seven matches. (He did not play against Georgia State or UAB.) After recording his first collegiate win at No. 1 against his hometown Florida Atlantic, the grad student has now recorded consecutive wins at No. 1 in rather dominant. He won 6-2, 6-4 against Coastal Carolina on Saturday and 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday. COY THE MAN

Simon continues to lead the Niners into battle. His nine singles wins this year lead the team and his four-game singles winning streak is the longest on the team. The Charleston, South Carolina native earned second-team all-conference honors in 2022-23 after recording eight wins on either court one or court two. In his first season in Queen City, Simon finished 13-7 in the spring of 2022. ANYTIME ANYWHERE

A new addition to Charlotte's roster, arriving in January, has had an instant impact on wins and losses this season. Frédéric Schlossmann is 8-3 in singles play and has wins at the #1, #2, #3, #4 and #5 slots. He is 3-0 on court two. Place Schlossmann anywhere in the lineup and you can almost always put a “W” there. Schlossmann is also 4-4 in doubles, including 4-1 on courts two and three combined. FOLLOWING

A road trip to Louisiana awaits the Niners next week. Charlotte will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Friday, March 1 in Lafayette, then face fellow AAC side Tulane on Sunday, March 3 in New Orleans. RESULTS

Double

1. Marques Da Silva/Longwe-Smit (Liberty) def. Gray/Richards (CLT) 6-1

2. Felipe Miguel/Samardzic (Freedom) def. Iturbé/Dreycopp (CLT) 6-2

3. Schlossmann/Prata (CLT) against Robinson/Thomas-Smith (Liberty) 4-4, unfinished Order of arrival: 1, 2* Simple 1. Spencer Gray (CLT) def. Rafael Marques Da Silva (Freedom) 6-3, 6-4

2. Frédéric Schlossmann (CLT) def. Luis Felipe Miguel (Freedom) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4

3. Deji Thomas-Smith (Liberty) def. Matthias Iturbé (CLT) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

4. Thando Longwe-Smit (Freedom) def. Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) 6-3, 6-3

5. Cie Simon (CLT) def. Matija Samardzic (Freedom) 6-4, 6-3

6. Rodrigo Santiago Arraez (Freedom) def. Vasco Prata (CLT) 6-4, 6-4 Order of arrival: 1, 5, 6, 3* Doubles competition Order of arrival: 1,4,5,6,2,3*

