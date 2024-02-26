RALEIGH, North Carolina– No. 20 NC State hosted a doubleheader at Elon and NC Central on Sunday, February 25 in Raleigh.

Head coach Kyle Spencer celebrates with his team Sunday night as they recorded their 100th career victory against NC Central. The Pack beat other NC schools, Elon 7-0 and NC Central 4-0. Spencer joined the Pack in June 2017. Spencer, a former Olympian and All-American, moved to Raleigh after serving four seasons as an assistant coach at Southern Methodist University (SMU). Additionally, Spencer was previously the head coach at Maryland.

Spencer is responsible for the success of many Pro Pack athletes such as Tadas Babelis, Martins Rocens and Alexis Galarneau.

During Spencer's time at NC State, he led his team to four NCAA appearances, including four singles, two doubles and one team appearance. Spencer also coached three of the nine ITA All-Americans who competed at NC State. ITA All-Americans include Alexis Galarneau (2020, 2021), Joe Wayand (2023) and Rafa Izquierdo Luque (2023).

Statement from Head Coach Kyle Spencer on NC State's 100th career win: “I found out today that it was my 100th win alongside Cris James, he's our partner and he's “It's really special. None of this would be possible without all the guys who came through our program and it's really a credit to them that we reached such a milestone, coo cool.”

Fons Van Sambeek about Coach Spencer: “Coach Spencer is more than just a coach to me, I look up to him as an example. He has helped me on and off the field, and he truly cares about everyone the guys on the team.”

The Pack entered Sunday's game after Thursday's 7-0 sweep of Campbell. Continuing its momentum from Thursday's victory, the Pack kept this energy until the weekend.

Getting things started on court three juniors Damien Salvestre and Joe Wayand had explosive doubles chemistry this week, taking on opponents Juan Sengariz and Ben Ziplay (Elon) in a 6-2 match. The duo gave the Pack the lead in doubles against the Phoenix, finishing first on court 3.

Pair of doubles Braden Shick And Fons Van Sambeek weren't far behind as they worked hand in hand to take care of their opponents Oskar Antinheimo and Jack Curtis, 6-2, putting the first point of the day on the board for the Wolfpack.

The pack moved on to singles play with Luca Stäheli achieving a solid first set 6-1 for the Pack. All the courts took the advantage from the first set, breaking away from their Phoenix opponents.

On court six No. 124, Joe Wayand wasted no time in the second set, taking an early lead over his opponent Jack Curtis. Wayand created the pick for the Wolfpack and put the first run on the board with a single, giving the Pack a 2-0 lead. Just behind him was Staeheli who closed his match on the fourth court 6-4,6-0.

Three minutes apart, Van Sambeek, Catry, Salvestre and Shick all dominated the Phoenix in a collective straight-set match on each court.

The Pack started the first match of the day strong in anticipation of its coach's hundredth victory.

Continuing their momentum from the first match, Damien Salveste and Joe Wayand started things the same way on the third court, dominating 6-0 against their opponents Hugo Hidalgo-Vega and Léo Fortier-Gariepy (NCCU). Following their example was Braden Shick And Fons Van Sambeek on court five with a 6-2 victory, clinching the doubles point for the Pack.

I'm coming off the bench, sophomore Martin Borisiouk made his way into the Wolfpack singles lineup after a strong 6-0 first set against the Eagles. With a new pair of legs, Borisiouk fought his way through the match blanking his opponent Neiman Sneed (NCCU) 6-0, 6-0.

Martin Borisiousk's statement: “When you play, you don't think about it, you just do it and enjoy the moment. The more I practice, the more natural it becomes.”

On court three Fons Van Sambeek collected the third point of the match in a 6-1, 6-2 victory for the Pack after Borisiouk's shutout on court six. We are getting closer to the second victory of the evening Luca Stäheli picked up the pace in the second set by leading 6-0 to clinch the final match point for the Wolfpack.

NC State vs. Elon (4-0)

Singles competition

1. #61 Robin Catry (ST) def. Veljko Krstic (EUMT) 6-3, 6-3

2. #109 Braden Shick (ST) def. Daniel Martin (EUMT) 6-3, 6-4

3. Fons Van Sambeek (ST) def. Oskar Antinheimo (EUMT) 6-3, 6-1

4. Luca Stäheli (ST) def. Juan Sengariz (EUMT) 6-1, 6-4

5. Damien Salvestre (ST) def. Dylan Heap (EUMT) 6-4, 6-3

6. #124 Joseph Wayand (ST) def. Jack Curtis (EUMT) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Robin Catry / Luca Stäheli (ST) against Dylan Heap/Daniel Martin (EUMT) 4-3, unfinished

2. Joseph Wayand / Damien Salvestre (ST) def. John Sengariz/Ben Zipay (EUMT) 6-2

3. Braden Shick / Fons Van Sambeek (ST) def. Oskar Antinheimo/Jack Curtis (EUMT) 6-2

NC State vs. NC Central (4-0)

Singles competition

1. #61 Robin Catry (ST) against HIDALGO, Hugo (NCCU-MT) 7-6 (7-3), 0-1, unfinished

2. #109 Braden Shick (ST) against ABDUL HAKIM, Kareem (NCCU-MT) 6-2, 5-4, unfinished

3. Fons Van Sambeek (ST) def. FORTIER,Léo (NCCU-MT) 6-1, 6-2

4. Luca Stäheli (ST) def. BHARATHY, Naresh (NCCU-MT) 6-4, 6-0

5. #124 Joseph Wayand (ST) against SAARINEN, Oliver (NCCU-MT) 6-2, 5-4, unfinished

6. Martin Borisiouk (ST) def. SNEED,Neiman (NCCU-MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Robin Catry / Luca Stäheli (ST) against ABDUL HAKIM, Kareem/SAARINEN, Oliver (NCCU-MT) 5-1, unfinished

2. Damien Salvestre / Joseph Wayand (ST) def. FORTIER,Léo/HIDALGO,Hugh (NCCU-MT) 6-0

3. Braden Shick / Fons Van Sambeek (ST) def. SNEED,Neiman/BHARATHY,Naresh (NCCU-MT) 6-2

The Wolfpack jumps into ACC play starting next week as the team travels to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on ACC opponent Virginia Tech on March 1 at 2:30 p.m.

