Australia's Best Evening Wear: The $100 Dress Thousands of Shoppers Can't Stop Buying
This is the $99.95 dress which quickly went viral with influencers like Courtney Best, Eliza Gardener, Isabelle Mathers and Sopha Dopha. and regular buyers this season.
And you can also get your hands on the sold-out sales Elysia Knitted Maxi Dress Style from Australian brand Peppermayo for less than $100 for your next event.
The event look features a low cowl neckline, open back and trendy lime tie-dye knit fabric.
Discover the best deals and products handpicked by our team at Best Picks
With a flattering halter neck, lined skirt and ruched waist, it's perfect when paired with a pair of strappy heels and gold hoop earrings and is suitable for a dressy brunch as it is a night out.
Although relatively new to the Peppermayo site, it didn't take long before the dress was a huge success.
Influencers Courtney Best, Eliza Gardener, Isabelle Mathers and Sopha Dopha all TikTok videos shared in the same dresswhich prompted others to invest in the $99.95 dress.
Those who bought it have praised things like dresses with adjustable spaghetti straps this means you can get a truly personalized fit, as well as the fact that it has a flowing silhouette that suits and flatters women of all shapes and sizes.
The dress is available in a size AU 4 up to an AU 22, which many have also praised.
So fluid and pleasant that it is the perfect length (Imm 55). It's super comfortable and stylish! I will definitely wear the other colors! I got this for my birthday cup.
The only thing I would say is invest in a good fashion band to keep the top from falling off, one shopper wrote under the dress on the Peppermayo website.
Another added: The dress is perfect, as seen on vacation. I can't wait to wear it on vacation.
While a third said: Divine. I love this dress so well fitted and so comfortable.
Peppermayo has become a huge hit with Gen Z shoppers and especially women aged 16-24.
The Sydney-based online store sells women's clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and skin care products.
New styles are added to the store every week, including Peppermayo exclusives and items from brands like Abrand, Levis, Lees, Wrangler, and more.
For more information and to shop Peppermayo's viral Elysia Mesh Maxi Dress style, go here now.
