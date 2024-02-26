Fashion
Samford wins another SoCon title, this time in dominant fashion
On Saturday afternoon, the Samford men's basketball program hosted SoCon foe East Tennessee State in a game that felt more like a formality. Everyone in the building knew the Bulldogs were going to win the game. The prize, however, is what fans came to see, winning a second straight Southern Conference championship in the regular season.
What an accomplishment for our guys, for this program and for everyone associated with the university to win the SoCon this year,” said Samford head coach Bucky McMillan. Samford isn't in this position in 2024 without the play of Utah State transfer point guard Rylan Jones, who has led the charge for Samford's backcourt all season long.
“I told Ryland how awesome it would be if you came here and did something and put a school on the basketball map and accomplished things here at a university that have never been done before,” McMillan said.
They paved the way for us and we just came here and followed their lead. And we're back at another SoCon championship and it's a super cool feeling,” Samford point guard Rylan Jones said.
On Saturday, 4,523 fans marked the second-highest attendance game in program history, and every fan was ready to share in the celebration.
They're literally a part of this team and that's why when I spoke to all the fans after the game, it wasn't really a thank you but more of a congratulations to everyone,” McMillan said.
We simply feed off them. I mean, we play a fun style of basketball, so they kind of feed off of us at first and then when they get into it, it takes us into another gear, Jones said.
With Saturday's win over ETSU, the Bulldogs have now secured the number one seed in the SoCon tournament. As for what's next, win the whole thing and punch your ticket to the NCAA tournament.
