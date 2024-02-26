Fashion
PH celebrities stun at Milan Fashion Week
Which look do you prefer?
MANILA, Philippines Filipino celebrities continue to make waves in the international fashion scene and their presence at prestigious annual fashion shows is proof.
This year's stylish events will be the fall/winter shows of Milan Fashion Week, which will take place from February 20 to 26. Renowned fashion houses in the sector, such as Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Giorgio Armani, presented this year's latest pieces. their collection.
And several of the biggest Filipino names in the fashion industry graced the event.
Sofia Andres
Sofia is the latest Filipino celebrity to make her fashion week debut! The actress was invited to the Onitsuka Tigers fashion show where she donned a chic all-black ensemble. Her entire look was completed with a sleek updo.
On Instagram, Sofia shared photos from the event, where she was seen posing with other Filipino personalities such as Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach, Camille Co, Bryan Boy, and Tim Yap.
“Entering the world of fashion with my fabulous friends and fashion icons by my side, soaking up all the glamor and style at my first ever fashion week,” she wrote.
Pia Wurtzbach
After making a huge impact during her European Fashion Week debut last year, Pia is back to dazzle the fashion world once again. As a reminder, the Miss Universe 2015 title holder made her first appearance at Milan and Paris fashion weeks in 2023.
According to reports, the beauty queen even became one of the highest-ranking international guests during Milan Fashion Week 2023, during which she raked in a total of $3.4 million (or approximately 192 million pesos) in media impact value. She placed second behind K-pop boy groups ENHYPEN.
This year, Pia delighted her fans with stunning looks as she attended various fashion events.
One of the many shows she went to was Onistuka Tiger, where she wore a long-sleeved sheer black top with a black bra underneath.
Kicked things off with a roar, she wrote.
For Fendi, Pia looked regal in a blue silk dress. Meanwhile, she opted for a more comfortable and casual but still stylish ensemble for the Max Mara show by donning a brown knit mini dress.
She strutted her stuff in a dark red blazer and skirt set for Gucci and switched it up with a clean, all-white look for Genny.
Sharing a compilation of clips from her experience at Milan fashion week, Pia wrote: Fashion absolutely rocks my world. It's fun to play dress up.
In the video, she also revealed that she's already received several invitations to Paris Fashion Week, which means even more OOTDs to watch out for from the beauty queen!
Evangelist of the heart
Of course, a fashion list wouldn't be complete without the style icon Heart! The socialite was one of the first Filipino celebrities to make a name for herself in the international fashion scene and she has been dominating it ever since!
Proving that she is indeed a fashion veteran, Heart not only posts photos of her looks, but most of the sets have their own fashion videos.
For Onitsuka Tiger, Heart looked chic in a floral print dress with side cutouts and black ribbons. She also looked stylish in Roberto Cavalli cut printed pants, a brown jacket and a red scarf.
Hearts were overflowing with freshness as she graced the Fendi show in her nude strapless dress accented with turquoise and yellow color blocks.
One fan favorite included a white Alberta Ferretti dress, which Heart paired with a white bag that also had the same flowy straps as her outfit.
Switching up, Heart opted for an all-black ensemble for Max Mara. Her entire look consists of a sleeveless turtleneck dress with a high slit and a wool coat.
One of her latest looks is from Prada where she donned a sky blue silk with sheer side cutouts.
Which of their looks do you prefer? Rappler.com
|
