Luxury brands dress for expansion in the Philippines

Greenbelt becoming fashion capital

MANILA, Philippines — Traveling abroad to buy luxury goods?

In a few years, this may no longer be necessary as more and more luxury brands look to set up shop and set up shop in the Philippines. Ayala Malls Vice President AC Legarda said eight to 10 luxury brands that are currently not present in the country have approached them, wanting to open a store in Greenbelt, Makati City.

“The Green Belt is now considered the emerging address of fashion and luxury, not only in the Philippines, but also in Southeast Asia,” Legarda said.

Ayala Land Inc. announced earlier this month that it was allocating P13 billion for the redevelopment of four of its major shopping centers, including Greenbelt.

Renovation work on Greenbelt 2, which will begin this quarter, is expected to be completed by 2026.

Mariana Zobel de Ayala, senior vice president and head of leasing and hospitality at Ayala Land and president of Ayala Malls, said Greenbelt will become the next fashion and luxury destination in the region.

Following the renovations of Greenbelts 3 and 4, she said there was an increase in demand for heritage luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi.

“We have been very impressed with the growth of the market and the demand for some of these products. And so Greenbelt 2 is specifically being renovated with the goal of allowing more of these brands, these world heritage brands,” she said.

Aside from receiving applications from luxury brands that currently have no stores in the Philippines, Legarda said those located in the new wing of Greenbelt 3, opening in 2021, have also expressed interest in expanding.

Brands with stores in the new wing of Greenbelt 3 include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Cartier, Kenzo, Zegna, Roger Vivier, Céline and Off-White.

Legarda said luxury brands are focusing on Asia for expansion.

Some luxury brands have even launched dining concepts like Dior Café in South Korea, Gucci Osteria in Japan and BAPE Café in Hong Kong.

Based on conversations with luxury brand executives, Legarda said there is a significant local customer base in the Philippines, as at least two of their top five buyers are Filipinos.

“The market here is definitely ready. The Philippine market is ready,” she said.

Gino Dizon, expert partner at international consultancy Bain and Co., said in an email that the global luxury market, currently worth around 1.5 trillion euros per year, has shown resilience, with growth of around 10% over one year.

“Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, has seen positive momentum, anchored by a growing local customer base, strong intra-regional tourism and foreign investment,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the global luxury market is expected to grow four to eight percent annually until 2030.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said catering to the luxury or high-end market is more profitable for real estate developers and other businesses or industries, given the higher prices and higher margins.

He said the emergence of wealthier Filipinos could eventually help increase and sustain luxury spending in the country.

For John Paolo Rivera, president and chief economist of Oikonomia Advisory & Research Inc., however, the local market may not be quick to patronize luxury brands because the sought-after products target a specific market, particularly wealthy and foreign visitors or residents with high purchasing power.

“Luxury goods in the Philippines are relatively more expensive than in other countries due to tax-free shopping abroad, which the rich and well-off can take advantage of. There is no tax refund system in the Philippines yet,” he said, noting that there have already been initiatives in this area for foreign tourists.

Aiming to satisfy both local and foreign buyers, Legarda said the plan for Greenbelt is to feature not only international luxury brands but also showcase Filipino designers that appeal to the global market.

“We will have affordable luxury. We will have heritage luxury… We have street luxury, athleisure, we have the whole category… You have to expect the best of the best, the widest variety of options in all categories,” he said. she declared.