Behrend men's volleyball sweeps Carlow, SUNY Poly





ERIE, Pa. – The Penn State Behrend men's volleyball team won two matches 3-0, defeating Carlow and SUNY Poly in a tri-match Sunday at the Junker Center. Match one:

Score: Penn State Behrend 3, Carlow (25-12, 25-21, 25-12)

Records: Penn State Behrend (4-10, 1-1 AMCC), Carlow (2-8, 0-3 AMCC) Key moments: * Behrend earned his first Allegheny Mountain Conference Collegiate (AMCC) win of the season with the sweep

*The Lions had 21 assists and one solo block to 11.5 team blocks in the conference win

*As a team, Behrend hit .403 behind 33 kills in 62 attempts with just eight errors

* Daniel Easly (Erie, PA/McDowell) led with seven kills and Joshua Elegeer (Waterford, PA/Fort LeBoeuf) had a team-best seven digs.

* Joseph Sciscio (Warrington, PA/Central Bucks South) made six blocks (5a, 1s)

* The Lions used nine kills, 10 assists and three service aces to win the first set 25-12.

* Easily had four kills in the second set while three other players had three kills for a record 16 kills in the set for a 25-21 victory.

* Alex Jackson (Cochranton, PA/Cochranton) and Caden Mealy (Meadville, PA/Meadville) each dished out 13 assists

*Logan Hering (Northeast, PA/Northeast) had six kills and two service aces Second match:

Score: Penn State Behrend 3, SUNY Poly 0 (25-19, 25-22, 27-25)

Records: Penn State Behrend (5-10), SUNY Poly (8-11) Key moments: * Easily had nine digs and eight kills to help the Lions remain undefeated on the day

*Kyle Hoffman (Carlton, PA/Cochranton) led with nine kills, eight digs and Lewis Rhodes (Reston, VA/South Lakes) had eight assists and served three aces.

*Hoffman recorded half of the team's kills in the first set, knocking down five to contribute to the 25-19 first-set victory.

* Behrend used four consecutive blocks from Rhodes and Hering in the second set to take an early 5-0 lead

*The score was tied once in the second set at 16-all, but the Lions won the next 11 of 17 points for a two-set lead (25-22).

*In the third set, the score was tied three times until Jackson scored a kill to make the score 26-25.

* Behrend won on a Wildcats attack error to win 27-25

* Jackson added 25 assists to his total of 13 in his first game. Following: *The Behrend Lions return to action Wednesday at Mt. Union. The match starts at 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psblions.com/sports/mvball/2023-24/releases/20240225quqaw5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos