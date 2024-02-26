Virginia Baseball – No. 14 Virginia Downs No. 18 Iowa in Comeback Mode





JACKSONVILLE, Florida. For the second day in a row, No. 14 Virginia (6-0) won in a comeback fashion, this time erasing a six-point deficit in an eventual 12-9 victory against No. 18 Virginia. Iowa (3-3) Saturday night at 121 Financial Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Cavaliers came from behind to win five of their six games this season. Virginia scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 9-9 deadlock. Antoine Stéphane drew a busy march and Henry Ford crushed a two-run single to the left side to give UVA the three-run advantage. Casey Saucke And Ethan Anderson each homered in the contest, their first long balls of the season. UVA trailed twice in the contest and the game was tied three times. Junior Jay Woolfolk came out of the bullpen and logged a career-high 4.1 scoreless innings of relief and struck out five batters in a no-decision.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN Iowa sent 10 batters to the plate and each of the first six batters in the lineup reached base in the first inning. The Hawkeyes finished the first frame with six points, the most in a set by a UVA opponent since April 23, 2023 against Duke.

The Cavaliers cut the deficit to six runs with Saucke's first hit of the game, a two-run single in the top of the third inning. Hooray on the board! Casey Saucke with a two-run single in T3! : @D1Baseball | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Gn9D9rN10T – Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 24, 2024 Trailing 7-2, the Cavaliers rallied to five points in the fourth inning. It was the fourth time in six games that UVA scored five or more runs in an inning this season.

First-year student Eric Becker fielded the first pitch he saw in the fourth down the left field line and plated the first UVA run of the frame. Griff O'Ferrall then scored on a wild pitch and Stephans RBI groundout pulled UVA within two.

fielded the first pitch he saw in the fourth down the left field line and plated the first UVA run of the frame. then scored on a wild pitch and Stephans RBI groundout pulled UVA within two. Anderson tied the game with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot that capped the five-run fourth inning. It's just a matter of time… EA with its first of the year! WE ARE EVEN! : @D1Baseball | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7GbRFNXG9t – Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 24, 2024 Iowa quickly responded with an RBI single from Davis Cop in the bottom half of the frame and led 8-7.

Saucke delivered the ball twice late in the match. He led off the seventh inning with a solo home run over the right center field wall to tie the game at eight. Saucke then gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the day with a two-out single to right that scored Stephan from second base. Saucke finished 3 for 6 with a run scored, a home run and four RBIs. Hoos hotter than Casey Saucke rn? Three hits, three RBIs and Hoos are ahead! : @D1Baseball | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/CgmwYXBrnK – Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 25, 2024 The Hawkeyes responded one last time in their half of the eighth, taking advantage of a UVA throwing error that tied the game at nine.

Henri Godbout led off the ninth inning with his fourth hit of the day and it was followed by an infield single by a pinch hitter Bobby Whalen to put the green light in goal position. With the bases loaded, Stephan drew his fourth walk of the day to give UVA a 10-9 advantage.

led off the ninth inning with his fourth hit of the day and it was followed by an infield single by a pinch hitter to put the green light in goal position. With the bases loaded, Stephan drew his fourth walk of the day to give UVA a 10-9 advantage. Friday night's hero Ford gave the Cavaliers some confidence in the ninth with a two-out, two-RBI single to the left side. TWO MORE!!! Henry Ford with the RBI single! It's 12-9 HOOS! : @D1Baseball|#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ZX4e9qvFjo – Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 25, 2024 Blake Barker, making his second appearance in as many days, entered the game and worked around a leadoff walk for a scoreless ninth inning. The left-hander was credited with his first save of the season. ADDITIONAL NOTES The win is Virginia's first against a ranked non-conference opponent in the regular season since May 7, 2014 against then-No. 22 Freedom.

Stephan finished with a career-high four walks, one shy of UVA's single-game mark. He is one of 22 players to walk four or more in a game.

Virginia has trailed in five of its six wins this season.

The Cavaliers are winners of 22 straight games in February and have won 35 straight games against non-conference opponents in the regular season.

Virginia is 6-0 to start the season for the ninth time in 21 seasons under head coach Brian O'Connor.

Saturday marked the first-ever meeting between Iowa and Virginia. FOLLOWING Virginia will face Auburn (6-0) on Sunday in the final game of the Jax College Classic at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will start left-hander Owen Coady on the mound and he will be matched up against left-hander Carson Myers. The game will be broadcast on D1Baseball.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/02/24/no-14-virginia-downs-no-18-iowa-in-comeback-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos