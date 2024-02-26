Local store collecting prom dresses for annual “Dress it Forward” event | Best Stories





ASSUMPTION, Ill. (BAGETTE) Gray House Goods in Assumption is gearing up for its annual Dress It Forward event. The event is a way to give back to the community while allowing girls to have a memorable experience purchasing a prom dress without breaking the bank. Owner Grace Snively reached out to the local community to see if she had any prom dresses in the closet that she would like to donate and met enthusiastic volunteers who were willing to donate and chip in to make the event possible. “We started prom dress shopping 3 years ago because I felt the community needed a place where people could go and have the full prom dress shopping experience, but ultimately account, the dresses would be free.” » said Snively. There are over 100 dresses that have been donated for the girls to try on and wear at the big ball. Shoppers will be able to browse dresses and get suggestions from volunteers working the event. Snively wants these girls to get the full boutique experience, without the high prices. “I think working in the fashion industry there's always this innate pressure to spend more or have the latest trends and I think offering something like this in our community really fills that void for someone who may not have the funds to do so will go for the most expensive dress. To attend the March 3 event, you must have a reservation. You can make an appointment by contacting Gray House Goods, following their social media pages and on their website. They will add additional time slots if necessary, but it's expected to be a busy day and, according to Snively, it wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers helping every step of the way, from set-up to take-down. “Then on Sunday we will have a team of people who will help people buy the dresses and then another team who will come and help me tear everything down. These are all people in the community who know my store and have connected to this what I'm doing here.” Although the dresses are free to buyers, donations are happily accepted. Donations help give back to local communities in more ways than one. “This event kind of has a double part that I really like because people choose the dresses if they want to donate, they can and we've had $5 donations go to people who really like what we do and they hand it over. a hundred dollars and then that money goes towards a trade school scholarship or a workforce assistance grant that we give to someone from the region in May. By providing an affordable and unique experience to help girls find their dream dress for a night out they'll never forget, while contributing to the future of graduating seniors, the Dress It Forward event made an impact huge impact on the Assomption community. For more information, Click here. Copyright 2024. BAGUETTE TV. All rights reserved.

