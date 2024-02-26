Pakistani woman arrested for alleged blasphemy after crowd attack over her dress in Lahore, apologizes – Republic World





Local police intervened and then took her into custody. | Picture: X

Islamabad: A woman from the Ichhra area of ​​Lahore was taken into custody, possibly for protection reasons, after a mob claimed her digitally printed outfit contained Quranic verses, deeming it blasphemous, and attacked her , as Pakistani media reported on Sunday. However, local police intervened and later took her into custody. A woman from Lahores Ichra wearing a digitally printed shirt was taken into custody after a crowd complained that the shirt contained Quranic verses. pic.twitter.com/bVjtkuZlsP Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 25, 2024 Lahore, mob attacks couple outside for lunch A sad incident happened in Lahore today!!*

A woman eating at a hotel in Lahore's Achhra Market was assaulted and accused of writing Quranic verses on her clothes. The police arrived on the scene and arrested the woman accused of blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/5ISwYgH9Kc Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) February 25, 2024 The incident took place while she and her husband were eating at a hotel in a market in Lahore, the reports added. ASP of Lahore Police Sheharbano's statement following the incident According to the official statement from the local police, the woman was with her husband at the bazaar, wearing a dress with words written on it. Seeing these words, people around her told her to take them back, which then created confusion that some sort of blasphemy had been committed. Then the crowd began confronting the couple. Following this, an eyewitness to the incident said: “I had a conversation with her and her father. He added: 'She had accepted her mistake.' He also explained that the dress wasn't problematic, but it was because the crowd thought so, as there is a growing trend of people no longer being modest. “So we decided to forgive him,” he added. This incident took place in Ichra Bazar at 1 p.m. The Punjab Police took her safely out of that store. Officials did not name TLP. She, along with her father, DSP, SHO and TLP PP Ameer, issued a statement that she did not want to hurt the sentiments of Muslims. I am ashamed of my choice. https://t.co/JdEBomXAGx pic.twitter.com/A60jdVbfbe Kaleem Ashraf (@AnaShaykh) February 25, 2024 Speaking about the incident, the woman said: “I went to the market and wore the dress, but since I thought it was a design, I didn't know that people would perceive it as Arabic writing. I had no intention of doing any harm. “I have no feelings, all this happened because I lacked knowledge. I am Muslim, I can't even imagine blasphemy, and I apologize to everyone for everything that happened.” Pakistani ASP from Punjab to receive gallantry award Following the incident, Pakistan Punjab Police, through a post on to save a citizen from an angry crowd during an unpleasant situation in an area of ​​Lahore. Recommendations are sent to the Government of Pakistan to award the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) for gallantry. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

