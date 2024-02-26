Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey dons a sheer white dress for a star-studded bash in support of a famous friend





The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Audrey McGraw is increasingly accustomed to making big appearances independent of her famous parents. Although she's attended many high-profile events to support her loved ones, she supported her famous friends for a change during her latest outing, the 30th Annual SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24. The 22-year-old, an aspiring singer herself, is the youngest of the beloved country music couple's three daughters. The couple, who married in 1996, also share Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25. WATCH: Tim McGraw gushes about his three 'talented' daughters Audrey took to Instagram as the awards show wrapped up, posting a slew of photos to her stories giving a glimpse into her evening and her chic outfit of choice. She first shared a stunning black and white portrait, which highlighted her sophisticated updo and sultry makeup, as well as the intricacies of the white sheer lace floral dress she chose to wear. The delicate dress featured a soft tie around the neck, puffed sleeves and embroidered flowers all over the sheer top and pleated skirt. ©Instagram Audrey stunned in white “SAG PRICE!!” Audrey wrote in the first photo, revealing she was there to support the actor Ben Ahlers, known for his role in the HBO series Golden agewhich was nominated for Drama Series Ensemble. MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Youngest Daughter Publicly Addresses Her Relationship with Lincoln Lawyer Star in Rare Photo MORE:Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Youthful Appearances Have Fans Talking in Never-before-seen Photo from the Past Ben, who plays Jack Treacher in the popular series, looked as dapper as his date was dapper, donning a salmon-colored suit layered with a brown and white polka dot shirt, which he paired with white loafers. ©Instagram The 22-year-old shared some behind-the-scenes looks at SAG Last year, Audrey reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in New York and Los Angeles. MORE:Tim McGraw's Three Daughters Can't 'Stop Laughing' at Their Dad's 'Iconic' Appearance in Throwback Photo, Fans React © Getty Tim and Faith with their three daughters in 2015 Her older sister Gracie has similar career interests in entertainment, most notably a passion for Broadway, and previously performed with Broadway Sings. Meanwhile, middle McGraw sister Maggie holds a master's degree in sustainability science and practice from Stanford, worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for the congressman. Jim Cooper a Democratic representative from Tennessee and her older sister previously said she was studying for the LSAT. Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

