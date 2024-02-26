BSB: Huskies Run-Rule SFA in mainstream fashion

Next game: at Sam Houston 02/27/2024 | 6:30 p.m. February 27 (Tuesday) / 6:30 p.m. has Sam Houston History

SUGAR LAND, Texas The Huskies dominated the Lumberjacks in a dominating 19-9 victory to close out the 2024 Sugar Land Classic. HCU's 19 points are the most points the Huskies have recorded in a game since March 12 2019, when HCU recorded 21 points against Prairie View A&M. The Huskies put up 19 runs on 17 hits while SFA scored nine runs on 10 hits with six errors.

The Huskies (4-4) got off to a fast start when Samuel Benjamin started the game with a leadoff single up the middle. HCU entered the board with a Damien Ruiz two-run home run to left field scoring Benjamin. The Lumberjacks (3-6) responded in the top of the second inning by scoring seven runs to take a 7-2 lead. In the bottom of the third inning with the Huskies still leading 7-2, HCU tied the game starting with a Ruiz single to left field before Dylan LaRue double to left field advancing Ruiz to third base. A single in the middle William Jewell drove in Ruiz and an error by SFA's second baseman was allowed Dylan LaRue to mark. After a throwing error by the Lumberjacks shortstop, he scored Tyler LaRue Benjamin drove to Jewell and Luc Barde single to the right side to tie the game at 7-7 in three innings. An SFA run in the top of the fourth gave the Lumberjacks the lead, but a Jewell double to center field scored. Dylan LaRue tied the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Huskies regained the lead, 10-8, in the bottom of the fifth inning starting with Benjamin's double to left center. Trevor Roper before Benjamin scored on a wild pitch. HCU added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning by scoring five runs. The Huskies opened with a Bard solo shot to left field before Josh Prinner scored on a failed takedown attempt by the Lumberjacks. A Jewell single down the right field line scored Roper and Benjamin and Tyler LaRue scored on an error by the SFA catcher to close out the inning. The Huskies improved their lead to 10 runs, forcing a run rule in the bottom of the seventh inning starting with Benjamin's single to right field scoring Prinner before Roper scored on an RBI walk. Dylan LaRue . The Huskies closed out the Sugar Land Classic when Benjamin scored on a fielder's choice before Ruiz scored on a Ty Hodge a simple start towards center field to put the racing rule into effect.

The Huskies were led by Samuel Benjamin going 4 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and four RBIs. Dylan LaRue went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a walk while William Jewell went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs, two runs and a walk. Damien Ruiz homered in back-to-back games going 2-for-5 on the night with three runs and two RBIs. Luc Barde recorded his first home run of the season going 1 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs. Jett Feltman (1-0) earned the win by pitching five innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on six hits with one strikeout. Kevin Goss started the game for the Huskies allowing five runs, four earned runs, on one hit with four walks and one strikeout. Marc Lopez pitched an inning of relief to end the game allowing one earned run on three hits.

The Lumberjacks were led by Brock Knoerr going 3 for 4 with a double and a run while Cal Martin went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Kade Parker (0-2) was tagged with the loss as he pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Elian Balmaceda started the game for SFA pitching three innings, allowing seven runs, four earned runs, on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. The Lumberjacks used seven pitchers in the loss.

HCU will return to action Tuesday in Huntsville, Texas, taking on Sam Houston State in a midweek game at Don Sander Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The Bearkats (5-2) are coming off a weekend home win over Dartmouth. SHSU won its season-opening series against Oklahoma State before losing to HCU's rival Rice, 7-2. The Bearkats are led by Jace Martinez hitting .400 with eight hits, four runs, four walks and three RBIs. Walker Janek is hitting .381 with eight hits and a trio of doubles, runs, RBIs and walks. The Huskies won the Southland Conference season series against SHSU at Don Sanders Stadium in 2020 (when Sam Houston State was a member of the SLC) and are 10-23 since 2008 against the Bearkats.

