Fashion
Bride-to-be is gutted after wedding dress on sale arrives damaged
It may be the most important item of clothing many of us will ever purchase. A unique object around which dreams and entire television programs are made.
Additionally, this dress is usually only worn once. It's this unique aspect that makes a wedding dress so special and is a big part of why Julie Strong came to Fair Go.
Like most brides, Strong wanted the perfect dress, and that's what she thought she bought online from Mackay, Queensland-based bridal boutique Love & Lace.
Strong happily paid the $965 for designer Stella York's dress and had it shipped to her hometown, Matamata.
She told Fair Go she had no intention of buying a dress online, but when she discovered the Australian designer had stopped making the “Princess Ballgown”, she realized she would be lucky to find it in New Zealand and even luckier to find it on sale. for $2,250, less than half the usual price.
The reduced price did not worry. Several New Zealand stores offer similar discounts for their Stella York dresses.
And she'd done everything right: she'd checked the size and color of the dress with the boutique, pointing out that she lived in New Zealand so wouldn't be able to see the dress in person. She also read the store's terms and conditions, which stated that there were no refunds on sale dresses.
“I thought if the dress didn't fit me or I didn't like it, I could always try to sell it because it was a new dress at a really good price,” Strong explained.
But when the Stella York dress finally arrived at her home in Matamata, Strong discovered the dress was damaged, torn and stained. She said it didn't look like a new wedding dress at all.
“I turned it over and saw the back and I could just see that the button loops were all stretched and broken, and I could see tears in the illusion lace and marks on it. The lace looked a little yellowing.”
Strong said she was “so confused and just really disappointed.”
She messaged Love & Lace and it responded as if the reasons for the damage were obvious, saying: “All wedding dresses for sale are sample dresses. Hence the massive price reduction. “
Strong went back online, but found nothing on the dress list that mentioned the word sample or damage.
Love & Lace argued that there was a disclaimer on a page titled “Wedding Sale Aisle,” but Strong said that was quite difficult to find.
The company offered to send Strong new loops and a hook and eye and reimburse her for the $100 she had spent on additional lace designs.
But Strong said that wasn't enough to cover the cost of repairs and a $350 to $380 dry cleaning bill.
“I respect his store's policy of no refunds on sale items,” Strong said.
“But I also think you have to be honest and up front with the condition of the dress and that wasn’t the case.”
An industry insider speaks out
Fair Go sought the advice of industry insider Lori McPherson, who has run Astra Bridal for over 20 years.
She saw photos of Strong's dress and said as a wedding dress retailer, “I wouldn't be proud to put my name behind that dress.”
“I thought it was quite serious. It showed that the dress had been put on someone who was too big for her, probably several times. So it had been stretched, the button loops had blown out.”
McPherson said that at his factory store there was a clear distinction between brand new dresses and those that were commercially available.
She said before dresses are sold, they are inspected, checked for defects and repaired.
“We need to treat all of our dresses with respect because it is, in fact, someone’s wedding dress, no matter when or how they buy it.”
But Strong didn't give up.
Under Australian consumer law, a business cannot create a false or misleading general impression about a product, whether its price, value or quality.
It doesn't matter if an item was purchased on sale, consumer guarantees still apply.
While Love & Lace said it had done nothing wrong and stood by its policy of no refunds and no returns on sale items, Strong first tried the Office of Fair Trading Queensland, but they could only act as a mediator, rather than say who was right or wrong.
Strong is now seeking to defend his case in the Queensland Small Claims Court.
