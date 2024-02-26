Korean Duty Free Retailer Lotte Advances K-Fashion at Coterie New York by Winning 50 Contracts





Coterie New York is Lotte Duty Free's first attempt at organizing large trade events to raise awareness … [+] Korean Fashion Brands Overseas Lotte Duty Free South Korean duty-free retailer Lotte Duty Free participated in the business-to-business fashion event Coterie New York last week and helped secure 50 export deals for K-fashion brands during the exhibition period. The fashion show was held from February 22 to 24, almost a week after New York Fashion Week, which this year took place from February 9 to 14. At Coterie, the Hi Seoul showroom provided a platform for several K-fashion brands among more than 1,000 booths showcasing women's fashion from around the world. The event is visited by fashion retailers from North America, Asia and Europe, with participation from major retail buyers from the United States including Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales, Kith and Saks Firth Avenue. Lotte operated a joint stall with Hi Seoul (see image above), supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Among the K-fashion brands that participated were C-Zann E, Fleno, MA&ME and TinaBlossom. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The retailer uses Coterie as a springboard to other trade shows and exhibitions to raise awareness of Korean fashion brands overseas. Nam Gung-pyo, head of the company's new growth division, said: Lotte Duty Free will actively work to promote foreign channels for various domestic brands. Besides fashion fairs, the retailer is also turning to showrooms and pop-ups. In a statement, Lotte Duty Free said: “We plan to continue to pioneer K-fashion sales channels using local workforce in 14 branches in six overseas countries. The duty-free retailer, which has embarked on an internationalization strategy in recent years, is also looking to broker deals between global buyers and K-fashion suppliers. The company has a good understanding of the K-fashion market and can leverage its strong product sourcing capabilities and distribution network to ensure a ready-made supply chain for fashion brands start-ups who may lack expertise in this area. A multilateral approach Coterie New York had more than 1,000 booths showcasing women's fashion from around the world. Lotte Duty Free Lotte's goal is to propel Korean fashion to the global market for the sake of national pride and to support the government's export initiatives. The strategy will involve directly attracting overseas buyers by using local experts at 14 Lotte Duty Free locations in six overseas countries, including Australia, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam. Increasing brand awareness through Lottes’ online and offline channels will also be part of the campaign. K-fashion is going global in the wake of K-pop and K-drama, cultural phenomena that have swept many parts of the world. Just as Lotte Duty Free takes K-fashion to the world, Penske Media-owned music and entertainment bible Billboard is expanding its presence in the Asian market with the launch of Billboard Korea in partnership with Global Entertainment Media Group (GEMG). ). This spring, the title is expected to launch on a website and digital platform before publishing its first issue dedicated to the vibrant K-music scene. The highly anticipated Billboard K Vol.1 is set to release in June. In addition to dissecting the K-pop scene, Billboard Korea will play a role in promoting K-culture according to Yuna Kim, president of GEMG, and this will inevitably include K-fashion. Government agreement Last year, Lotte Duty Free signed a memorandum of understanding with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to identify and promote promising K brands and then expand them overseas. In Tokyo, the retailer created a dedicated Seoul Fashion Week lobby at its downtown Ginza department store, where a variety of K-fashion is showcased. K-pop appeal: A display of boy band NCT Dream was the main attraction to attract shoppers to LDF House … [+] in Seoul. Lotte Duty Free Lotte's New Growth Unit, led by Gung-pyo, is a business division whose main objective is to accelerate Lotte Duty Free's international ambitions to become a leading global travel retailer. In October 2023, the company opened Korea's first duty-free showroom.LDF Housecollaborating with various brands including Simi Haze Beauty, Janmang Loopy and Mediheal. The carrot that will lure tourist shoppers from Seoul's Myeong-dong district inside the multi-story pop-up (until March 31) is a high-profile space dedicated to K-pop boy band NCT Dream. Special sets and discount promotions are other attractions, but to make physical purchases, consumers must visit the nearby Lottes department store or order online.

