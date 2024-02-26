Pakistani woman in Arabic-print dress rescued from crowd shouting blasphemy





By Caroline DaviesCorrespondent in Pakistan Shalik Riyad/Instagram The dress has the word “Halwa” printed in Arabic letters, which means sweet in Arabic. In Pakistan, an angry crowd accused a woman of blasphemy who wore a dress decorated with Arabic calligraphy after confusing it with verses from the Koran. She was rescued by police who escorted her to safety after hundreds of people gathered. She later issued a public apology. The dress has the word “Halwa” printed in Arabic letters, meaning sweet in Arabic. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. Some people were lynched before their cases even went to trial. Police told the BBC they received an initial call around 1:10 p.m. local time (0810 GMT) on Sunday that a crowd had gathered around a woman in a restaurant in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province. By the time they arrived, about 300 people had gathered outside the restaurant, Deputy Superintendent Syeda Shehrbano said. Videos of the scene circulated on social media, including one showing a woman, visibly frightened, sitting in the far corner of the restaurant, shielding her face with her hand. In another, she is surrounded by officers who were the only barrier between her and a growing crowd shouting at her to take off her shirt. In some videos, people can be heard chanting that those who blaspheme should be beheaded. Footage shared on social media shows Ms Shehrbano standing at the restaurant's entrance, trying to restore order to an increasingly agitated crowd. “No one really knew what was written on the shirt,” she said. “The big feat was trying to get this woman out of the area to ensure her safety.” Ms. Shehrbano adds that she had to “negotiate” with the crowd. “We told them that we would take the woman with us, that her actions would be taken into account and that we would hold her accountable for any crimes committed, in accordance with the law of the land.” The footage then showed Ms Shehrbano putting her arm around the woman, now covered in a black dress and scarf, and making her way through the crowd. Other officers formed a chain with their arms to force their way through as people in the crowd pressed against them. Ms Shehrbano said supporters of the radical Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party were among the crowd. The woman was taken to the police station, where several religious scholars confirmed that the text on her dress was Arabic calligraphy and not verses from the Quran. Police then asked the academics to record a video stating their findings and claiming the woman was innocent. “I had no such intention, it happened by mistake. I nevertheless apologize for everything that happened and I will ensure that it does not happen again,” she said, adding that she is a devout Muslim and would never commit blasphemy. . Authorities said she was in Lahore to run some errands and has since left the city. Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, a former adviser to the prime minister on religious affairs, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was the men in the crowd, rather than the woman, who should have apologized. Ms. Shehrbano said authorities have seen a “multiplication of incidents” similar to Sunday's. “If I hadn’t shouted and convinced the crowd that we would do something, the situation would have been even nastier, thank God,” she said. She was widely praised, with the Punjab police chief demanding that she receive an award for her courage. Blasphemy laws were first codified by India's British rulers and then expanded in the 1980s under military rule. In August last year, numerous churches and houses were burned in Jaranwala, a town in eastern Pakistan, after two men from the town were accused of damaging the Quran. Additional reporting from BBC Urdu

