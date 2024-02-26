B/AACC Fashion Show Celebrates Black Joy – The Rocky Mountain Collegian

In honour of Black History MonthThe Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center celebrates students and their heritage with this year's theme: Rethinking Our Future.

B/AACC partnered with RamEvents to host a fashion show Thursday evening featuring clothing by Black student designers and models in the ballrooms of the Lory Student Center.

I organized this fashion show because I was responsible for the main event for Black History Month, and we usually have a speaker, but last year we had Bobby Seale, and I was like, 'There's literally no way to do this better,'” said Ashenafi Paulos, B/AACC Peer Coordinator and B/AACC Coordinator for RamEvents. So we decided to completely reinvent it and do something that focuses more on appreciating our culture, facilitating community between these groups, and bringing joy to Black people.

The fashion show was simply a way to illustrate not only the excellent and beautiful aspects of our past, but also to show where we are moving forward as black people, as a race, and as a community. –Joshua Duran, president of United Men of Color and co-organizer of the fashion show

Throughout February, B/AACC hosted weekly events for their Rethinking our future theme to celebrate and honor Black history in a predominantly white institution.

America is always very focused on the worst aspects of black history during Black History Month, and the reason we created the Redrawing Our Future theme is because we just want to be able to not base our future about the roots of our past or the past that keeps getting shoved down our throats, said Joshua Duran, president of United Men of Color and co-organizer of the fashion show.

Designers were given full artistic expression in their looks, which ranged from neutral palettes with a high fashion influence to casual streetwear and statement pieces in bright colors.

After the fashion show, attendees were treated to a performance by an up-and-coming hip-hop group. Contra Coast and browse artwork from local Black vendors, like an art specialist and self-taught rug maker Jahvon Lee.

The way I taught myself was by watching TikTok and YouTube videos, and I was studying for like two weeks, and I ended up taking some money out of my savings and I said: You know what ? Let's go, and now I'm here to do this, Lee said.

Vonrugs, Lee's company, makes small and medium-sized decorative rugs based on his original designs and other iconic images like the Las Vegas Raiders logopersonalized Nike swooshes and characters like Kirby Or Spider Man.

Duran also showcased his art with his clothing brand AllLoveNoHatewhich aims to unite marginalized people in Northern Colorado.

I’ve always been very focused on attracting people from the margins and just trying to uplift not only people of color, but marginalized communities in general,” Duran said. “That’s what my clothing brand really strives for.”

Beyond his clothing brand, as president of CSU's United Men of Color, Duran seeks to bring male-identifying people of color together on campus through programs of service, leadership and education. cultural inclusion.

The United Men of Color has always been about uniting all men of color here on campus simply because we are such a lean demographic here on this campus,” Duran said. “And as president, my goal this year has been to really set it up for the next generation.

Contact Sophia Masia at [email protected] or on Twitter @sophie_masia.