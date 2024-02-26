Future fashion designers trade scissors for software and sustainability

Fashion students used to be very technophobic, Gilly Bahat-Eshkol, a lecturer in the fashion design department at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, tells ISRAEL21c.

It's understandable that aspiring designers enjoy the tactile experience of manipulating textiles and sewing physical samples.

But in a world where textile production and waste are huge polluters and transportation is expensive, polluting and unreliable, the art of creating clothing has by necessity gone digital.

Gen Z fashion students, says Bahat-Eshkol, love the endless innovations that digital design tools offer them while making pattern making, rendering and sampling more sustainable and eco-friendly.

They will enter the workforce fully familiar with tools such as realistic avatars allowing them to visualize an outfit in 3D in a variety of colors, materials and sizes, avoiding the need to sew and ship multiple samples from China.

Here's a look at how three Israeli fashion design departments are using Israeli and other technologies to prepare their students to enter an industry that increasingly demands digital design dexterity.

Zero waste

Shenkar's fashion design department, led by Ilan Beja, familiarizes students with technologies that allow them to minimize or avoid cutting and producing outfits before the design is approved.

Israeli companies whose technologies have been used in Shenkar's styling classes include Kornit for digital printing; Optitex for creating digital patterns; and Browzwear for 3D concept to digital clothing design.

Digital design by May Sonegos, student at Shenkar. Photo courtesy of Gilly Bahat Eshkol

Bahat-Eshkol and technology coordinator Ana Solo launched their Zero Waste 3D Fashion Design course, merging design and technology, for second-year Shenkar students even before the pandemic, further contributing to global technological changes.

Ana Solo, lecturer and technology coordinator of Shenkar's Department of Fashion Design, left, and Gilly Bahat Eshkol, lecturer and designer of Shenkar's Department of Fashion Design, wear digital clothing. Photo courtesy of Gilly Bahat Eshkol

Zero Waste 3D course participants even sell their creations on the digital design website DRESSESX.

Digital visualization is incredible today. Using a wide range of tools allows students to design signature collections with different types of textiles, materials and accessories that one would have in the real world, but without markers, sketchbooks, paper patterns, fabrics or even mannequins, explains Bahat-Eshkol.

Some students are already presenting entirely digital projects for their graduation parades.

Mold and fish bones

At Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, fashion students also use software to promote sustainability and zero waste goals, says Shelly Satat-Kombor, head of the jewelry and fashion design department.

For example, a recent collaboration with Israeli clothing design, manufacturing and marketing company Delta Galil challenged students in the jewelry and fashion department to create a casual outfit in one day using the software 3D design VStitcher Browse.

Students should not be intimidated by this technology, said Oshrat Ben-Isaac, team leader of Delta Galil's digital platform. On the contrary, it brings a lot of freedom and creativity.

Satat-Kombor tells ISRAEL21c that his students design shoes, clothing and jewelry using Autodesk Fusion 360 software and 3D print only what we want, with no leftovers. We also use digital printing technologies in connection with Kornit and Warp fabricsa shop in Nachalat Binyamin, to print in small quantities for fashion designers.

Shelly Satat-Kombor, head of the jewelry and fashion design department at Bezalel Academy. Photo by Ilya Milniko

But sustainability isn't just about technology, says Satat-Kombor. In fact, it's the opposite.

We encourage all of our students to use ready-made or reclaimed materials instead of creating something new. They go to thrift stores like WIZO HaBigudit, and the stores also give us items for free, she says.

At the new Bezalel campus, they opened a Thai garden in which students planted flowers and spices to make homemade dyes.

Additionally, Satat-Kombors students create jewelry from food waste like fish bones, overripe fruit and bread mold.

This ring, made from a bread pan, was designed by Reged Halsey, a student at Bezalel. Photo by Shalev Ariel

One student made fruit leather from grapes and made a kind of dress from it, she said.

Another made a ring by kneading the loaf pan with flour and water, pressing the loaf pan into a brass mold, baking, sanding and shaping it.

It's a different way of using cheap materials to innovate, explains Satat-Kombor.

Meta address

At the University of Haifa, a new design school created by merging with the Neri Bloomfield School of Design/WIZO Academic Center — social and environmental sustainability plays a vital role in the curriculum.

For example, the Metadress course taught by a digital fashion designer Valentin Arie Karabanov introduces students to VStitcher, allowing them to create a digital twin before sewing the physical garment.

A frame from the Metadress student VR gallery. Photo courtesy of Valentin Arie Karabanov

With the ever-increasing influence of technology, it is crucial that students adapt to advances such as 3D digital design in order to succeed, Karabanov said.

I emphasize the role of 3D modeling software in bridging the gap between digital and physical fabrics, allowing designers to create virtual prototypes and experiment with new techniques.

After learning the software and its features, Karabanov's students apply their new knowledge to creating 3D patterns and simulating clothing, followed by graphic design and creating textures using digital textiles.

Finally, students present their work as digital renderings in an immersive environment. Virtual VR gallery.

I found VStitcher to be remarkably user-friendly, and working with different types of artwork in the software allows me to make a custom jacket adorned with embroidery and beading to achieve an ultra-realistic look, said student Yuval Beeri.