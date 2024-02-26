Princess Diana's Met Gala dress was loaded with meaning





Will modern-day royals, including the new Princess of Wales, ever follow suit? A look back at Princess Diana's Met Gala dress from 1996, a special fashion moment. It's December 9, 1996, and designers and their muses are gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the work of Christian Dior – the focus of the latest fashion exhibition and accompanying gala. Calvin Klein and Christy Turlington form a photogenic duo, while Christian Lacroix and Iman go all out with their combination of corduroy, crystals and corsetry. Linda Evangelista arrives in a dangerously low scoop-neck dress, accompanied by Kyle MacLachlan, and it's all smiles from Amber Valletta as she takes the famous staircase. And then, somewhere in the hubbub and hubbub, there is Diana, Princess of Wales. The royal made a discreet entrance, accompanied by her friend Liz Tilberis, while wearing her most un-royal look yet. Diana's Met Gala dress was an inky silk John Galliano for Dior gown, with its sloppy lace trim and matching dressing gown, she was a far cry from the Di who once charmed the world with her shearling sweater and reported that the recent divorcee was enjoying a new phase of her life unfettered by Kensington Palace protocol. What Made Princess Diana's Met Gala Dress Unforgettable It's not just the lingerie details of Diana's Met Gala dress that evoke “liberation!” » at the ball, but the fact that she had chosen to commission Galliano, the then extremely romantic and very prolific designer of the industry, to make her a special version of a midnight blue dress from his first collection for the house. It was the ultimate fashion statement at a party where all eyes are on us. If that didn't earn her fashion kudos, the Dior Lady Di bag – originally called Chouchou and renamed in her honor – that hung from her wrist, along with acres of diamond bracelets, certainly did. Diana was reportedly worried about what her 14-year-old son Prince William might think of his mother in red carpet fashion, but the headlines were no less sensational than those peddled by Christina Stambolian's “revenge dress” that the princess wore. the Serpentine Summer Party in 1994. Despite her retreat from the spotlight, everyone still wanted a piece of Diana. Far from using the big fashion night to advance her own agenda, the princess understood the power of her personal image to promote a good cause. Just as she had previously supported London Fashion Week and the British Fashion Awards, raising awareness for the Met Costume Institute fundraiser was a gift she could give with just a dress and a seven-strand choker. pearls. Will modern-day royals, including the new Princess of Wales, ever follow suit? It's hard to imagine serious, senior Kate walking the red carpet alongside the Kardashians in a look resembling Princess Diana's Met Gala dress, but stranger things have happened in fashion and, indeed , in the royal family. Originally published in Vogue.co.uk

