The secret of Italian men's style

There is a naturally well-dressed type of Italian. We see it in the streets of all Italian cities, but particularly in Milan. And if you went up to him and asked him what he was wearing, he'd probably shrug and say he didn't really know, that he just put it on in the morning.

This kind of upper-class, affluent Italian style consists of a stunning tailored jacket, a shirt, often under a knit, a suit or separate pants, leather shoes, in all colors and all coordinating fabrics, with maybe a three-quarter length outer jacket on top and the soft leather bag in hand is something these guys grow up with. And it's not about trends. Or fashion brands. There is no logo in sight, and the the hype of the podiums is far away.

Instead, it is the successful Italian man's uniform, understated, well-designed and well-made, and timelessly stylish. This comes from an understanding of how to put things together, of course, but also from a belief in the philosophy of beautiful figure, literally beautiful figure. It is a question of aesthetics, of course, but also a philosophy of life. You put your best foot forward, nicely shod and present your best face and wardrobe to the world, because it shows that you are someone who respects and values ​​the finer things in life.

Regarding the men's wardrobe, beautiful figure translates into knowledge and appreciation of quality, craftsmanship, fabrics and design. It's sort of imbued with Italians since birth and seems to have something to do with context. It is a country where beauty is everywhere in the music, the cadence of the language, the presentation of the dishes. And perhaps especially in the art and architecture found in cities.

The dome of the Basilica of SantAndrea in Mantua GETTY IMAGES

For those of us who have not inherited natural elegance from childhood but nevertheless aspire to Italian style, a good starting point would be a trip to Mantua, near Verona. A jewel of the Renaissance, this city located away from the tourist circuits has such incredible cultural importance that it was declared a UNESCO heritage site in 2008. It is also home to the extraordinary Ducal Palace, the Te Palace and the Basilica of SantAndrea.

More importantly, for a man looking for his own version of beautiful figure, is the fact that Mantua is home to the famous men's clothing brand Corneliani. The brand was founded here in the 1930s by Alfredo Corneliani, and after World War II it was based in a deconsecrated church in the city center. There is an old black and white photo of rows of workers sitting at sewing machines in the 1950s in the former church space from the early days, making clothes by hand. Fast forward half a century and although the location has shifted to a factory a few miles away, the scene is remarkably similar. Here, apart from the mechanized and computerized cutting of the fabric, all other operations are carried out by hand, from the machining of the layers of fabric and canvas to finishing and ironing by hand.

Every jacket we make here is considered a work of art, says Fabio Buoli, the factory's technical director, who explains that there are 164 steps in making a custom Corneliani jacket (with around 540 finishing stitches by hand). Chief among these is the creation of a floating canvas of horsehair inside the jacket, not attached to the fabric that houses it. This means there is flexibility and movement, and your jacket will conform to your body, not bunch up in heat or humidity, and will be comfortable thanks to the fluidity of its construction.

But if the engineering is impressive, so is the design philosophy. Stefano Gaudioso Tramonte, the style director, explains how Corneliani is rooted in what a winemaker might call his terroir. Mantua [Mantua in Italian] It’s Corneliani, he explains. People here love making these clothes, it's their life. They are passionate about it and grew up in this region of historical beauty, with its lakes and its architecture. But his vision is not old-fashioned. I just take what we know and move it forward,” he said. In addition to suits and fitted jackets, we have quilted bombers, a military coat in technical poplin, five-pocket jean-style pants in stretch gabardine, simple sneakers, it's still rooted in Italian style, but it's is for now.

Stefano Gaudioso Tramonte, style director at Corneliani

A quick study of the new spring/summer collection also reveals something interesting. Corneliani's pieces, individually, may speak to the carefree style typical of the Italian man's urban uniform, but they unerringly come together to create it. All pieces combine harmoniously in cut, color, fabric and style like a foolproof stylist kit. We can now all dress like a Milanese.

corneliani.com