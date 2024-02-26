Pakistani woman attacked by mob after confusing Arabic text on her dress with verses from the Quran

In Lahore, Pakistan, a woman found herself in police custody after being surrounded by a crowd because of her clothing decorated with Arabic prints, which some people misinterpreted as Quranic verses. A viral video captured her distress as she sat at a local restaurant, her hands shielding her face from the jeering crowd. Due to her colorful dress adorned with printed letters, misconceptions led to accusations of disrespecting the Quran, subjecting her to public scrutiny and ridicule.

Amid the commotion, a female police officer intervened, urging the crowd to refrain from violence and helping the woman to leave the scene safely. Sharing the video of the incident on social media platform violent crowd. For this heroic act, the Punjab Police recommended his name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award given to law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to save a woman from a violent mob. For this heroic act, the Punjab Police recommended his name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award in the field of law. pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l Punjab Police Officer (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

A woman from Lahores Ichra wearing a digitally printed shirt was taken into custody after a crowd complained that the shirt contained Quranic verses. pic.twitter.com/bVjtkuZlsP Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 25, 2024

Reflecting on the incident, the policewoman explained in another video: The woman had gone shopping with her husband. She was wearing a kurta with a few words written on it. When some people saw him, they asked him to remove the kurta. There was confusion

Afterward, the woman apologized, expressing regret for any misunderstanding. I bought the kurta for its design and I hadn't anticipated this misunderstanding. I had no intention of disrespecting the Quran, but I apologize for any offense caused.

WOW ! A Pakistani woman who was attacked for wearing clothes with Arabic text is forced to apologize in police custody to Islamists who accuse her of blasphemy. SHOULD NOT THE POLICE TAKE ACTION AGAINST EXTREMIST MULLAHS!? ASHAMED! pic.twitter.com/45uMlD58HM Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) February 25, 2024

On a user later clarified the misunderstanding, revealing that Arabic writings on women's dress were simple words, unrelated to religion, as meaning beautiful. Lahore, another drama. The woman was surrounded by people because there were names in Arabic on her bracelets, some saying verses from the Koran. In fact, this is not the case. They condemned the dangerous trend of mob violence sweeping the country and shared an image purportedly depicting the same attire from an Instagram page promoting a Ramadan collection.