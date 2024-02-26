Men's lacrosse falls short against Denver in back-and-forth contest

No. 6 men's lacrosse held a four-goal lead twice against No. 7 Denver, but a late surge by the Pioneers (4-0, 0-0 Big East) ultimately proved insurmountable as the Reds ( 1-1, 0-0 Ivy) fell by a score of 17-16 on Saturday afternoon.

The game featured eight lead changes over the four quarters and neither team led by more than four goals. For Cornell, freshman forward Willem Firth scored his second four-goal game after netting four goals in his college debut against Lehigh last Saturday.

Senior forward CJ Kirst, fifth-year forward Spencer Wirtheim and junior forward Danny Caddigan all recorded hat tricks, but five goals from Denver's Noah Manning led all scorers.

A big misfortune for Cornell and what motivated Denver's comeback late in the fourth quarter was the disparity in faceoffs. The Reds' usual commander at the X, second-year faceoff Jack Cascadden, was not not available for Saturday's game, leaving fifth-year Angelo Petrakis and senior playmaker/midfielder Marc Psyllos to split Cornell's draws.

Neither could compare to Denver's Alec Stathakis, an experienced graduate student, who won 22 of 37 faceoffs for the Pioneers. Before Saturday's game, head coach Connor Buczek '15 stressed the importance of handling Stathakis.

[Stathakis is] a superstar. So, certainly, the battle for possession is going to be important and finding a way to combat it defensively, Buczek said.

The Pioneers, a veteran team with seven graduate students and 11 seniors on their roster, got off to a good start on Saturday matinee, scoring a goal just 1:13 into the game.

Denver's goal started a back-and-forth trend, with both teams responding almost immediately after being scored. Wirtheim scored Cornell's first goal of the half to tie the game, before Denver's Stephen Avery scored with 8:36 left in the first quarter to regain the Pioneer lead.

The final 2:43 saw a build-up of the offense after the two goalkeepers faced off in their respective pens. Firth tied the game on a low shot that slipped past the Denver goalie, before Caddigan buried the first of three to give Cornell its first lead.

The Pioneers tied the game once again with 22 seconds remaining, capping a first quarter that saw more saves than goals. Denver's Malcolm Kleban made four saves in the first 15 minutes, while junior goalkeeper Wyatt Knust stopped three for Cornell.

Knust, making his second straight start for the Reds, made 11 saves Saturday for a save percentage of 39.3 percent. The goalkeeper did a solid job replacing Chayse Ierlan, a five-year starter and Cornell mainstay between the posts.

He’s been steady and consistent,” Buczek said before the Denver game. He has worked very hard to put himself in a position to succeed and has lightning-quick hands and a very good presence behind the defense.

It was Denver who opened the scoring in the second quarter, but Cornell responded with three goals to regain the lead. Firth scored the first goal before Kirst scored two. Only 45 goals came between Kirst's goals, with the second coming from a hard drive behind the net and a quick clear.

The last six minutes of the half saw five goals between the two teams. Michael Lampert scored for Denver to cut Cornell's lead to 6-5, but the Pioneers encountered two quick answers from fifth-year forward Michael Long and freshman midfielder Luke Gilmartin.

With 48 seconds left in the second and an 8-5 lead, neither team finished. Denver responded to Gilmartin's first collegiate goal, but a Wirtheim run-slam with just eight seconds left gave the Reds a 9-6 lead heading into the game. the locker room.

Denver's resilience was evident throughout the game, but was on full display in the second half, where Cornell built two four-goal leads and saw both eliminated.

They are incredibly veteran. Lots of guys [came] back [for fifth years] and in every area, they find ways to win, Buczek said before Cornell faced the Pioneers.

The third quarter was an offensive onslaught, as both teams scored 11 goals together. Denver opened the scoring in the second half, preceding two answering goals from the Reds first, Wirtheim completed his hat trick, before senior midfielder Hugh Kelleher found the nylon for his first goal of the season.

Denver then scored three straight goals in just over three minutes to get within a goal, but in true Cornell fashion, the Reds responded with three goals to regain their multi-goal lead. Firth and Kirst completed their hat-tricks before Caddigan added his second score of the match. Kirst's goal exposed the Pioneers, arriving alone on a point-blank chance just over the pitch.

Commanding the game with a 14-10 lead, Cornell looked to win despite three penalties in the second half of the quarter. Two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called with 2:43 remaining put Cornell on a two-man disadvantage and tied Denver with two goals to close out the third.

It was complete domination from Denver in the final quarter, as five Pioneer goals in the final corner propelled the Pioneers over the Reds. Firth's fourth goal of the game, the second such goal in the two freshman games, broke those five Denver goals. Caddigan scored with 1:43 left to cut the deficit to 17-16, but a rare Kirst turnover with less than a minute to play sealed the game for Denver, giving Cornell its first loss of the year.

Cornell will have a quick turnaround and look to hit the reset button as they host Hobart on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field.