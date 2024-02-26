I did a Shein wedding dress collection and fell in love with an 18 dress – there's no need to spend thousands to look sexy





WHEN you're getting married, buying a wedding dress can be one of the most expensive parts. However, there is no need to break the bank and there are affordable dresses available. 5 Woman shared how she bought a Shein wedding dress and found dresses for 26 people Credit: tiktok/@theos_palace/ 5 People said she looked like Disney Princess Ariel in this dress 43 Credit: tiktok/@theos_palace/ A woman purchased a wedding dress from Shein and showed off four stunning dresses all costing less than $50. The fashionista posted the fitting session on her @theos_palace account and wrote: Try the Shein wedding dress. Shein is truly undefeated in LMFAO. She picked up all the dresses in a size XL and they all fit her sensationally. The first was a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves. The woman said she only paid $33.95 (26.78) for the dress and it fit her like a glove. Following It was an off-the-shoulder dress with floral detailing around the neckline and similar tulle long sleeves. This one was slightly more expensive, at $55.17 (43.51), but still very affordable compared to the average price people pay for a wedding dress. In a report from bridal bookIn 2024, the average amount couples spend on a wedding dress is €1,300. Her third dress was the cheapest of the group. I wanted a cheap wedding so I contacted Lidl, Primark and Shein and you could never say it was that economical This simple yet elegant, long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder dress only cost her $23.76 ($18.74). The woman explained how she saved the best for last, and it was her favorite from her Shein journey. This satin-look bodycon dress had dramatic sleeves that fell off the shoulder. What is Shein and is it legit? Shein is a China-based online-only fast fashion retailer that has become a number one shopping destination for many people around the world. The company was valued at $66 billion in 2023, eclipsing that of popular brands Zara and H&M. The fashion retailer was founded in late 2008 by entrepreneur and marketer Xu Yangtian, also known as Chris Xu. Shein is a legitimate shopping website and is not a phishing scam. But you might receive a disappointing order or experience shipping issues if you order from the site, according to reviews. There have been many complaints about the quality, which makes sense when you consider the price. It was also a bargain at $61.09 (48.18). More than 1,400 people liked her wedding dress and many were clearly impressed. One said: You looked ethereal in the 2nd one! Like a beauty Disney princess! Another added: You look so beautiful in all of them. A third commented: Wow beautiful! I didn't know they had wedding dresses. The woman is not the only one to go to Shein for a wedding dress. Who, a woman from Dallas, Texas, explained that her backless wedding dress was only 35 — yes, you heard that right. The beauty and fashion fan took to social media to show off her stunning dress, leaving many speechless. In the short clip, we saw Qui posing in her dress on the beach, as she said: This dress was absolutely stunning. This Was the Perfect Beach Wedding Dress for Under $50 [39.80]. If you are looking for a beautiful wedding dress for less, this dress is AMAZING. The statement dress, in a crisp white color, had backless details and a flattering plunging neckline. 5 This Shein 18 year old wedding dress was the cheapest of the lot Credit: tiktok/@theos_palace/ 5 This 48 dress was her favorite that she tried Credit: tiktok/@theos_palace/ 5 Who, who comes from the United States, bought their dress at Shein Credit: TikTok/@lifeofqui

