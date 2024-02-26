Shenzhen youth fashion brands shine at Milan Fashion Week





Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 – Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival Shenzhen, China, February 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On February 23Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 – Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival kicked off in Milan, Italy. Premium fashion brands NEXY.CO, KAVON and CHLOSIO from that of Shenzhen Futian District jointly debuted at Palazzo Reale, a leading fashion show venue, during Milan Fashion Week. It was the first time that Shenzhen fashion brands had collectively entered the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter with a special “fashion carnival”, presenting a joint grand fashion show of top women's wear brands and injecting freshness Shenzhen charm and Futian elements in Milan Fashion Week. Around 300 people, including Italian fashion industry entrepreneurs, brand representatives, industry association leaders, Milan celebrities, fashion influencers and international media representatives attended the event. The “hand in hand” fashion show spanning thousands of kilometers took place at the highest official fashion show venue – Palazzo Reale, Milan. With the magnificent Duomo di Milan As a backdrop, the wonderful collision of Eastern civilization and Western art on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk attracted special attention. On the catwalk, oriental fashion Shenzhen and modern Western fashion added radiance and beauty. At this moment, contemporary fashion and traditional art resonate. Chinese design, with deep cultural significance, has received unanimous praise from the industry and local media. Guests on site described the experience of this grand spectacle with words such as “shocking”, “stunning”, “successful” and “exciting”. Off stage, fashion professionals raised their cameras and phones to capture the jaw-dropping moments of the grand show and expressed their anticipation for another gathering during Milan Fashion Week, the Futian Fashion Carnival from Shenzhen next year. They were convinced that a new “fashion spring” would emerge within the framework of active international cooperation in the field of fashion. As one of the organizers of this event, in recent years, Futian District of Shenzhen fully supported fashion brands in their “globalization”, and actively encouraged high-end fashion brands to participate in the official fashion shows of the four major international fashion weeks and launch new products. Taking advantage of this event as an opportunity, IFSC and ICFCC signed a letter of intent for cooperation Milan The City Hall concluded a cooperation intention on international promotion of Futian fashion industry, international cooperation of fashion enterprises and collaboration in organizing promotions of the fashion industry. SOURCE Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 – Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival

