Why artists rule New York





Unlike, say, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C., single-industry cities where, more likely than not, you are either in or serving Hollywood or government, New York has never been identified by a single company. Finance, theater, media, publishing: they all live here, the worlds overlapping less than one might imagine, given Manhattan's limited space. But while no industry runs the city, one group of people does: artists. Every year, a new generation of them arrives in New York hoping to make a name for themselves. Those of us who aren't artists come here for them too. Their energy, their ideas, their ambition, their spirit of discouragement and their enthusiasm give this city its inimitable character. Yet, as MH Miller notes in his survey of New York artists' studios, the city's position as the center of the art world is a modern phenomenon, made possible after World War II by a collision factors: an abundance of new art schools and arts programs, which returning soldiers could access through the GI Bill; the expansion of government-subsidized housing loans; and a multitude of residential and industrial spaces. In the decades that followed, a considerable number of essential movements in contemporary art, abstract expressionism, pop and minimalism, were born here.

Of course, being a New York artist is a very different proposition. The talent is still there. Hunger too. But real estate isn't, and when it is, it's prohibitive not only for artists but for almost everyone. Being an artist in this city has gone from one of the cheapest propositions to one of the most expensive.

And yet, undaunted, they continue to come. And they also continue to find places to work. As Miller writes, artists can and will work anywhere and, like their work itself, they are limited only by the extent of their imagination and finances. In our story, we visited five different artist-dominated (or formerly artist-dominated) buildings in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan to see how and where today's sculptors, painters, photographers, and multidisciplinary practitioners are making art a reality. Ingenuity is inspiring; determination, moving. As Rachel Rossin, a multimedia artist with a 1,700-square-foot studio in a building in Manhattan's financial district, says, New York artists are like a positive, omnipresent mold. There will always be some sort of air gap that occurs [here], and artists fill it. Long may they reign. On the covers

Hairstyle by Soichi Inagaki. Makeup by Kanako Takase. Models, clockwise from top left: Malick Bodian at DNA Models, Leon Dame at DNA Models

