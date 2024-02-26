The fashion world is notoriously fierce, but is it as fierce as lions, tigers and bears? The question arose earlier this month, when National Geographic held its first-ever New York Fashion Week show in SoHo. The occasion was next week's premiere of Queens, a new documentary series about female wildlife: wolves from Ethiopia, lionesses from Tanzania, a deadly orca grandmother. The series, narrated by Angela Bassett, also has a female-led directing team, and the theme of the show, Fit for a Queen, was girl power across species.

There are so many subtleties to female leadership, Sophie Darlington, a veteran wildlife filmmaker, said ahead of the series. It's not just fighting, although we have a lot of that too. There is badassery. After working on Queens, she was there to walk the runway, in a flamingo pink linen pantsuit. Sakinah Bashir, the evening's stylist, had created nine nature-themed outfits. There were rules. No fur, no leather, Bashir said backstage, as models prepared nearby. I was inspired by the fashion shows of the late 90s. They had a lot of animal prints.

Ignoring the male beasts and their bravado freed filmmakers to capture the wisdom of nature's matriarchs, like the elephant who leads his herd along the ancient paths of the savannah. But there were divas too, including an iridescent orchid bee in the Central American jungle. She would absolutely be at New York Fashion Week, Darlington said. Female leadership isn't always pretty. Basically, she asks her daughter to do all her work. Bonobos were gentler. You have these beautiful elders who I love, being an elder, and they have sex to calm everyone down. She clarified: I'm not advocating that we all do this.

Darlington, who had briefly modeled in Dublin in her youth (I used to walk on a plank placed over the beer barrels for the nuns, and you showed them your knickers), was mentored by Hugo van Lawick, Jane Goodall's first husband. (He wasn't afraid of strong women.) Growing up in a male-dominated industry, she and her collaborators recruited young filmmakers to Queens. Faith Musembi, from Kenya, joined the group as field director and befriended a pregnant elephant. One day, after starting her car and scaring the animal, she realized she was blind. I played him a lot of Disney soundtracks, she said.

Erin Ranney, who was filming in Alaska, where she was born, came across a waterfall where female brown bears were sharing a fishing spot. There was only one idiot male that showed up at any one time, and we were pretty sure he was related to the best female, she recalls. She wore a second-hand white one-shoulder jumpsuit that showed a tattoo on her arm of a bear hunting salmon. In nature, she usually wears green and brown and lots of sunscreen, she said. Now were not I try to blend in, which is very weird.

On stage, fashionable mammals sipped bubbly roses while Im Every Woman played through the speakers. Two fashion vloggers, Jayria Nicole and Iesha Gilchrist, were seated in the second row. I'm a Leo, so I would absolutely be a lion, Nicole said. Lions are fierce!

Gilchrist saw himself as a giraffe: I want to be able to see what everyone other happens.

You give a long neck, Nicole agreed. RuPauls Drag Race All Stars champion Mont The vibe is Scar from The Lion King, she said. But, she added, I identify with the rhinohard on the outside, very soft on the inside. A rapper in leopard-print spandex, Maiya the Don, looked at her and said, I wish I had a tail. Asshole!

The lights dimmed. Holograms of roaring lions and growling bears alternated with wildlife-inspired looks, including a crushed velvet bodysuit resembling a lioness and a bearish burnt sienna dress with a bubble hem. At the end, Alicia Graf Mack, the doyenne of dance at Juilliard, came out with her seven-year-old daughter, both dressed in gray stretch nylon suits. They performed a pas de deux, reinterpreting a scene from Queens, of a mother elephant protecting her calf from hyenas.

At the after-party, Musembi and Ranney observed partygoers, including a few male peacocks, and saw evidence of the jungle. The posture, the dance. It's like an animal society, Musembi said, comparing the swarm around the bar to hyenas on a carcass. Ranney remembers a lion's den: it's the females who are really in charge, but we don't realize it.

Darlington, having gone from pink to black, said: “It's like a flock of the most beautiful flamingos.” Everyone is in their best shape. She was relieved to be done with her runway moment: I'm much happier watching cats walk than being on the catwalk.