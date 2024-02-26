



Next stop on the Dune: part two press tour: New York! Zendaya and her castmates showed up in style at the film's premiere in the Big Apple.

The actress loved vintage on this press tour, wearing everything from a Mugler robot costume to a vibrant Givenchy dress from 1999.

On Sunday, Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, wore a white dress with bold cutouts and sculptural gold detailing at the hem.

Zendaya made a remarkable entrance to the Dune: part two Premiering in New York on Sunday in another edgy look and it's definitely out of this universe.

Since the film's press tour began earlier this month, the 27-year-old actress has turned premieres into her own fashion shows with the help of Law Cockroachher image architect and long-time collaborator.

While traveling the world with her castmates, including Timothe Chalamet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, the Emmy winner pulled out some of her most impressive ensembles, including a 1995 Mugler robot costume with cutouts bold on the buttocks.

Zendaya attends the premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' in New York.

Arturo Holmes/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty







Now it appears Zendaya has outed Zendaya herself.

At Dune At the sequel's New York premiere, she wore a floor-length, long-sleeved white dress with bold cutouts on the front. The hem of the dress was adorned with golden, sculptural details for a striking futuristic effect.

She wore her hair down, styled in cascading curls and opted for understated, glossy glamour.



Zendaya attends the London premiere of 'Dune: Part Two'.

Samir Hussein/WireImage



Zendaya's red carpet appearance follows her twinning moment with Chalamet in Seoul, South Korea.

Friends pleaded for matching with your partner by wearing the same leather jumpsuit from the South Korean designer. Juun J in a fitting local tribute.

Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet wear matching outfits at the “Dune: Part Two” press conference in Seoul, South Korea on February 21.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images



Zendaya wore a peachy beige version with Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps, while Chalamet, 28, paired her gray version with boots. They even matched the coordination with their accessories, as they both wore silver chain necklaces.

During an interview at the event, Chalamet said the idea for the matching outfits came from Roach.

I think it's wonderful to support the designers here, the Wonka said the star in an excerpt of the interview published by Vogue Korea on Instagram. It was Laws' beautiful idea and creation. But thanks to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.

Roach, in turn, was delighted with the “dynamic duo” whose besties style shone in the spotlight as he expressed his excitement on Instagram.

