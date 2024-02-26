Pakistani woman wearing Arabic print dress accused of blasphemy; saved by a police officer | Pakistan News





A woman in Lahore, Pakistan, was rescued by police on Sunday from an angry mob in a crowded market who accused her of blasphemy after she mistook the words printed on her dress for verses from the Quran. As hundreds of people gathered outside a shop in Ichra Bazaar, accusing her of blasphemy, she was rescued by police who escorted her to safety. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, and such allegations have given rise to several cases of brutal public lynchings in the past. Videos, widely shared on social media, show the woman wearing a white dress with multi-colored Arabic calligraphy in a store. According to DawnAs a busy crowd gathered, a shopkeeper who knew that such prints were fashionable and had nothing to do with religion hosted her in his shop and tried to convince the crowd. Dawn Although the woman denied allegations that she had committed blasphemy and said clothing with Arabic calligraphy was commonly worn in Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, several in the crowd remained unconvinced. As the situation escalated, a merchant called the police. A team of police officers who arrived at the store found that the blasphemy accusation was unjustified, controlled the crowd and took the woman under heavy protection, the report added. pic.twitter.com/pgibw6Y6lf Punjab Police Officer (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024 In a video shared by Punjab Police on “During my service, I have handled three such incidents, and you should trust us. [police]” she said before escorting the woman in a black dress. Policemen armed with lathis and shields and wearing helmets also accompany Bano and the woman in the video. The woman was then taken into custody and transferred to the police station, according to the report. In a statement, the woman strongly rejected allegations that she had committed blasphemy and said she could not even think of disrespecting Islam as she came from a religious family, according to the Dawn report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-woman-dress-blasphemy-mob-police-9181227/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos