Fashion
U2 ends epic run at Sphere Las Vegas in legendary fashion
Bono wasn't just thinking about the more than 18,000 fans in attendance as the show unfolded – in real time – Friday night (February 23) at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
The U2 frontman, who is nothing short of forward-thinking, was also concerned about people watching a bit of the same performance later.
“We're filming tonight,” Bono informed the crowd, gesturing to the high-tech cameras hard at work during the concert. “So this is the show people will see after we get home.”
And, most certainly, it was an event worth documenting, as the group moved ever closer to the finish line of what is surely one of the most famous residencies in history rock'n'roll.
The operation began in late September, when U2 opened the $2 billion sensory overload center known as Sphere. In all, Bono and company – which includes The Edge on guitar, Adam Clayton on bass and Bram van den Berg on drums – for Larry Mullen Jr., who missed the entire residency while recovering from a operation – have signed to perform 40 concerts on site.
Friday's show was concert #37. And, whether it was thanks to the film crew (who also reportedly filmed the February 24 show), the four musicians certainly did their best to make every moment of the evening count.
One of the show's approximately 435,775 selling points is the chance to hear the band perform the chart-topping, multiplatinum, Grammy-winning 1991 album “Achtung Baby” in its entirety.
Like the album itself, the show opened with the adventurous mood-setter “Zoo Station.” From there, however, the set list charted its own path, as the four musicians covered “The Fly” (which doesn't come until much later on the album) before “Even Better Than the Real Thing” , then moved on to Side Two Again for “Mysterious Ways”.
They zigzagged through the album in concert, during two segments focused on “Achtung” and separated by a quartet of tracks from other records. However, they ended up playing all 12 “Achtung” tracks.
The band sounded fantastic, complemented by the incredible onslaught of high-definition video images that filled the 366-foot-tall building. It's truly a presentation like no other, requiring fans to rotate their heads at least 180 degrees, left to right, as well as tilt their heads back until neck strain.
Amidst all this demand for attention and awareness, which takes film culture to a level that is truly science fiction in nature, these four musicians still managed to be the true stars of the show. This is impressive, considering many minor acts would surely be crushed by the virtual reality weight of everything around them. (I expect, however, that the next two bands entering the Sphere – Phish and Dead & Company – will handle the pressure as easily as U2.)
Closing out the 16-song main set with a powerful version of “Love Is Blindness” – which also closes the album “Achtung Baby” – the band is quickly back in action to deliver a generous six-song encore.
“Are you ready to be raised?” » Bono asked fans.
They answered in the affirmative, enthusiastically singing “Elevation” from 2000's “All That You Can't Leave Behind” (for the money of this review, the best album in the band's catalog) as well as the new song “Atomic City, “Vertigo” from 2004’s “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” and two legendary tracks from 1987’s “The Joshua Tree” – “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “With or Without You.”
The band closed the show with “All That You Can’t Leave Behind”’s transcendent anthem “Beautiful Day.”
It was a great sight – and apparently many more fans will get to experience it in the future. According to an article from U2songs.com, always usefulboth of these weekend U2 shows were filmed with special Sphere-compatible camera equipment, leading to speculation that this film project may be intended to be screened at the venue itself – rather than being released via the regular streaming/DVD/cinema channels.
So that means this celebration of “Achtung Baby” could still be happening in Las Vegas long after U2 has left the desert and returned to Ireland.
Setlist:
1. “Zoo Station”
2. “The Fly”
3. “Even better than the real thing”
4. “Mysterious Ways”
5. “One”
6. “Until the end of the world”
7. “Who will ride your wild horses”
8. “Try to throw your arms across the world”
9. “All I want is you”
10. “Desire”
11. “When Love Comes to Town”
12. “Love Save Me”
13. “Acrobat”
14. “So cruel”
15. “Ultraviolet (light my path)”
16. “Love is blindness”
Bis:
17. “Elevation”
18. “Atomic City”
19. “Vertigo”
20. “Where the streets have no name”
21. “With or without you”
22. “Beautiful day”
|
