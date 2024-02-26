Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears a light blue off-the-shoulder dress to the Producers Guild Awards…just hours after winning an Independent Spirit Award

Just hours after winning her first Independent Spirit Award, Da'Vine Joy Randolph crossed town for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards.

The 37-year-old actress cleaned up this awards season, winning almost every award she was nominated for, playing Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

She has won a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, National Board of Review, Screen Actors Guild and Independent Spirit Awards in recent months.

Randolph stepped out in an off-the-shoulder powder blue dress during the ceremony, held at the Ray Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

She accessorized with long diamond earrings and a watch on her dress on her left wrist.

Just hours after winning her first Independent Spirit Award, Da'Vine Joy Randolph crossed town for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards.

Randolph stepped out in an off-the-shoulder powder blue dress at the ceremony held at the Ray Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Her powder blue dress fell to the floor, hiding the actress' shoes for the evening.

Hours earlier, Randolph accepted the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance.

The thanked Film Independent for the award, then thanked The Holdovers' distributor, Focus Features, “for taking a chance on this independent film.”

She also thanked director Alexander Payne for “always being firm in his vision for this project.”

Randolph then thanked screenwriter David Hemingson for “being so brave and vulnerable in your writing and sharing so much about your own family to build on this one.”

“It was an honor to play Mary,” she added, before thanking her co-stars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa.

“I don't know what I did to deserve scene partners like you, but I am incredibly grateful. Taking this journey with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career,” she said. declared.

“I often joke that making Holdovers was like making a student film. Whatever resources we lacked, like heated seats during a Boston winter, we made up for with our care and determination.

Her powder blue dress fell to the floor, hiding the actress' shoes for the evening.

2024 PGA Winners: A GLANCE MOVIE Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Motion Picture Producer: Oppenheimer Outstanding Animated Motion Picture Producer Award: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Outstanding Documentary Film Producer Award: American Symphony PGA Innovation Award: Body of Me Oppenheimer was the night's big winner, taking home the award for Best Motion Picture Producer. TELEVISION Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Drama: Succession Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of an Episodic Television Series – Comedy: The Bear David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of a Limited or Anthology Television Series: BEEF Outstanding TV or Streaming Producer Award: Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea Outstanding Non-Fiction TV Producer Award: Welcome to Wrexham Outstanding Game Show and Competition Producer Award: RuPaul's Drag Race Outstanding Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up and Talk Show Producer Award: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Children's Program Award: Sesame Street The Outstanding Short Program Award: Succession: Controlling the Narrative Outstanding Sports Program Award: Beckham

“Every day I was amazed by the level of innovation and creativity our cast and crew demonstrated to transform the limited resources we had into an incredible work of art,” she said.

She added that the film “is a beautiful testament to what can happen when a small group of passionate people have the chance to come together and tell a story.”

“Independent films are the beating heart of this industry and they are worth fighting for. Thank you,” she concluded.