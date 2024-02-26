Fashion
Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears a light blue off-the-shoulder dress to the Producers Guild Awards…just hours after winning an Independent Spirit Award
Just hours after winning her first Independent Spirit Award, Da'Vine Joy Randolph crossed town for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards.
The 37-year-old actress cleaned up this awards season, winning almost every award she was nominated for, playing Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.
She has won a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, National Board of Review, Screen Actors Guild and Independent Spirit Awards in recent months.
Randolph stepped out in an off-the-shoulder powder blue dress during the ceremony, held at the Ray Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
She accessorized with long diamond earrings and a watch on her dress on her left wrist.
Just hours after winning her first Independent Spirit Award, Da'Vine Joy Randolph crossed town for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards.
Randolph stepped out in an off-the-shoulder powder blue dress at the ceremony held at the Ray Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Her powder blue dress fell to the floor, hiding the actress' shoes for the evening.
Hours earlier, Randolph accepted the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance.
The thanked Film Independent for the award, then thanked The Holdovers' distributor, Focus Features, “for taking a chance on this independent film.”
She also thanked director Alexander Payne for “always being firm in his vision for this project.”
Randolph then thanked screenwriter David Hemingson for “being so brave and vulnerable in your writing and sharing so much about your own family to build on this one.”
“It was an honor to play Mary,” she added, before thanking her co-stars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa.
“I don't know what I did to deserve scene partners like you, but I am incredibly grateful. Taking this journey with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career,” she said. declared.
“I often joke that making Holdovers was like making a student film. Whatever resources we lacked, like heated seats during a Boston winter, we made up for with our care and determination.
Her powder blue dress fell to the floor, hiding the actress' shoes for the evening.
2024 PGA Winners: A GLANCE
MOVIE
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Motion Picture Producer: Oppenheimer
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture Producer Award: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding Documentary Film Producer Award: American Symphony
PGA Innovation Award: Body of Me
Oppenheimer was the night's big winner, taking home the award for Best Motion Picture Producer.
TELEVISION
Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Drama: Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of an Episodic Television Series – Comedy: The Bear
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of a Limited or Anthology Television Series: BEEF
Outstanding TV or Streaming Producer Award: Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Outstanding Non-Fiction TV Producer Award: Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show and Competition Producer Award: RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up and Talk Show Producer Award: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Children's Program Award: Sesame Street
The Outstanding Short Program Award: Succession: Controlling the Narrative
Outstanding Sports Program Award: Beckham
“Every day I was amazed by the level of innovation and creativity our cast and crew demonstrated to transform the limited resources we had into an incredible work of art,” she said.
She added that the film “is a beautiful testament to what can happen when a small group of passionate people have the chance to come together and tell a story.”
“Independent films are the beating heart of this industry and they are worth fighting for. Thank you,” she concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13125561/DaVine-Joy-Randolph-rocks-light-blue-shoulder-dress-Producers-Guild-Awards-just-hours-winning-Independent-Spirit-Award.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Picturehouse Entertainment wins Berlin La Cocina competition title with Rooney Mara for UK and Ireland (exclusive)
- Mass. Boys HS Hockey – MIAA Division 2 Tournament Bracket
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears a light blue off-the-shoulder dress to the Producers Guild Awards…just hours after winning an Independent Spirit Award
- Fran Drescher on what's lost when Hollywood is so beholden to its shareholders
- Sports technology innovation milestones
- A 3-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
- In South Carolina, Donald Trump continues his streak of victories in the Republican primaries
- Indonesia's largest party calls for parliamentary investigation into alleged election irregularities | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier dies at 48 as family asks for privacy so they can 'grieve properly'
- BUCKNELL RECORDS 6-1 WIN IN WOMEN'S TENNIS
- U2 ends epic run at Sphere Las Vegas in legendary fashion
- Pankaj Udhas, Indian ghazal icon, dies at 73