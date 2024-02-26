Why 'halwa' on dress can kill people in Pakistan

Cornered by a mob baying for her blood, a woman from Lahore was seen crying in videos. As the police escorted her from the restaurant where she had taken refuge, cries of “…sar tan se juda” (death penalty for blasphemy) rang out.

This incident in a bustling bazaar in the Pakistani city of Lahore – videos of which went viral on Sunday – shows how blasphemy laws are used to corner people, especially minorities like Hindus, Christians and even Ahmadiyas and Shiite Muslims. Even more, it shows how profanity can be attributed to dresses and QR codes.

Any “disparaging remarks about the Holy Prophet” [Muhammad] whether spoken or written, or by visible representation, or by any imputation, insinuation or insinuation, directly or indirectly, shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine,” according to the laws on blasphemy in Pakistan. .

At the root of the fiasco and death threats in Pakistan in 2024 is a dress, apparently from a Kuwaiti company, with Arabic calligraphy.

The fanatical crowd in the Lahore bazaar saw the Arabic writing and associated it with verses from the Quran.

The dress, which can be purchased on eBay, had nothing to do with the Quran.

In fact, it was “halwa” that was written all over the woman’s dress. The simple and sweet “halwa”, a dessert that is savored across the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

But Pakistan now seems to be a desert, where rationality is like a mirage.

This incident would have been called comical if it had not involved a murderous mob and threats of “sar tan se juda”.

However, such protests are not a first.

THE NAME OF THE PROPHET MOHAMMAD IN THE QR CODE

In 2022, a Pakistani man threatened to burn down a truck delivering cold drinks after saying he spotted “an inscription of Name of Prophet Muhammad on QR code” from a 7UP bottle.

While showing the QR code, the person said, “Bhaijaan, yeh dekhein, isme Muhammad ka naam likha hua hai (Please see this, Muhammad's name is written on it). »

Podcaster and activist Imran Noshad Khan intervened and saved the trucker and his truck.

“Unconscious. I spotted this Ashiq e Rasool. He was threatening this poor truck driver on University Road and the crowd was gathering and threatening to burn the truck,” Khan posted on X in 2022.

Also in 2022, protests erupted in Karachi after Wi-Fi devices installed in a shopping mall allegedly broadcast comments against the companions of the Prophet Muhammad.

A Crowd vandalized Samsung billboards and accused the global electronics company of blasphemy.

Other reports claim that it was because of a QR code that Samsung was targeted. A QR code!

HALWA WALA DRESS AND BLASPHEMY IN PAKISTAN

In the latest case, the woman had gone with her husband to a market in Lahore when she was accosted by a group of people because of the Arabic calligraphy on her dress.

“There is no shortage of ignorant people in Pakistan,” Faraz Pervaiz, a Pakistani Christian himself accused of blasphemy, said on X. He said the woman could have been killed if “the police had failed to control the angry Muslim crowd.” .

Pervaiz, who is fighting against Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws, said that “the dress is not actually made of Quranic verses, but of a design with Arabic calligraphy, common in Saudi Arabia.” And above it is written the Arabic word Halwa, which means “beautiful and gentle”. “.

Fearing for her life, the woman had to apologize for wearing the dress, which had nothing to do with blasphemy.

The “halwa” dress and similar dresses can be purchased online.

A Riyadh-based platform, “Shalik Riyadh,” specializing in women’s clothing, had listed a dress with an Arabic calligraphy pattern.

A day after the Lahore episode, a man asked the store owner to “remove the dress photo,” while another woman posted sarcastically: “Not available for Pakistan.”

Taha Siddiqui, a journalist of Pakistani origin in exile in Paris, took a dig at the Pakistani establishment and society over the recent Arab dress controversy.

BLASPHEMY ATTACKS IN PAKISTAN

Attacks on individuals and places of worship for blasphemy are common in Pakistan, a country whose population is 96% Muslim.

An incident in 2021 attracted worldwide attention. A crowd in Sialkot, Pakistan tortured to death a 40-year-old Sri Lankan national then he burned his body.

The factory director allegedly tore up a poster of the radical party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on which Quranic verses were written and threw it in the trash.

In August 2023, at least five churches vandalized in Pakistan's Faisalabad district over an alleged incident of blasphemy. Videos showed clerics inciting crowds to destroy churches.

But how did Pakistani society become so radical and when did Pakistan adopt its blasphemy laws?

PAKISTAN AND ITS BLASPHEMY LAWS

Pakistan has the second strictest blasphemy laws after Iran, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Pakistan is one of six Islamic countries where blasphemy is punishable by death.

Religion-related offenses were first codified by British rulers in 1860 and then expanded in 1927. After partition and independence, Pakistan inherited these laws.

It was the military dictator, General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who triggered the extreme Islamization of Pakistan. Zia-ul-Haq ruled Pakistan from 1977 until his death in 1988, and his reign saw the introduction of harsh laws against blasphemy.

In January 2023, Sunni-majority Pakistan further strengthened its already harsh blasphemy laws to punish anyone found guilty of insulting people linked to the Prophet Muhammad.

Human rights activists say the expanded laws could target minorities, particularly Shiite Muslims, who are critical of many early Muslims.

Around 1,500 people have been accused of blasphemy in Pakistan over the past three decades. Although no state executions have taken place, extrajudicial lynching of defendants is very common.

The integration of organizations like Tehreek-e-Labbaik has contributed to the radicalization of Pakistan.

“The emergence of Tehrik-E-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the country's largest religious political party has introduced a new aggressive element into Pakistani politics,” writes Sushant Sareen of the Observer Research Foundation.

Sareen says the TLP has “exploited deeply emotional issues like the finality of prophecy and blasphemy against the Prophet” to emerge as a major political force since 2015, when it was founded.

Harassing people over an Arab “halwa” outfit or a QR code is a reminder of the country’s strict laws on blasphemy and the radicalization of its population.