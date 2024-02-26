



The LIM Fashion Show is transforming into a must-see industry event with a remarkable cast of design talents, industry mentors and honorary chairs. NEW YORK, February 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LIM College announced today that its annual student-produced fashion show will take place April 19 has 6 p.m. has New York City famous Glasshouse at 660 12th Avenue. The show, which is entirely planned, produced and executed by students, is transforming into a must-see industry event aimed at uplifting young people New York City designers, especially those who design with diversity and inclusiveness in mind. The annual fashion show organized by LIM College students will take place on April 19 Post this The LIM Fashion Show will also provide exclusive opportunities for the fashion industry to connect with the next generation of talent in the fashion sector and will benefit the Verma Foundationa non-profit organization committed to providing high-quality wig caps to cancer patients suffering from hair loss. Notable LIM alumni industry mentors including Joshua Danforthsenior director of visual merchandising capabilities for Walmart; Gina MercatiliVisual Production Supervisor – Special window and store projects for Bloomingdale's; Lulu Palmerfounder of the creative agency Haus Eleven; Kevin Schmidt, Founder, K&L Événements; Brandon Smithwrickresponsible for content at Kickstarter, and Sweet Aubrianafounder and creative lead of A Sweet Production, will share his knowledge, advice and support with LIM students in planning and executing the show this year. Honorary chairs of the events will include Kirsten FergusonPeloton’s enigmatic and inspiring running instructor; Emme, the award-winning American model, body advocate and founder of the True Beauty Foundation; Elliot CarlyleFounder of ACTUEL.LY Global and consultant in the fashion and jewelry industry, and Natacha Vermaanchor of Fox5NY News and founder of the Verma Foundation. “The 2024 LIM Fashion Show will be unlike any event our students have hosted in nearly eight decades,” said Ron Marshall, President of LIM College. “The college transforms every aspect of production and provides students with an incredible opportunity to host a world-class event while learning alongside industry leaders, advisors, designers and partners,” he said. -he declares. “As students enhance their experience this year, we are also creating exclusive opportunities for leading brands and organizations in the fashion and retail industry to meet emerging talent within the industry. This includes not only the best students in the fashion industry at LIM, but also emerging local design talent new York. Any industry organization that wants to find out who and what is happening in the fashion sector will find it worthwhile to take part in this year’s LIM Fashion Show,” Marshall added. Planning for the LIM Fashion Show is underway and designers, industry leaders, brands, retailers and those interested in getting involved with or sponsoring the event can contact Consulting Fashion Show Producer. Rachel Willingham has [email protected]. About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in the city center Manhattan, LIM College focuses on the global fashion and lifestyle sector. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate's degree programs, LIM prepares students for professional success through an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and “learning by doing” through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures that graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a 96% career outcomes rate for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel in all areas of fashion and lifestyle and went on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross StoresUlta Beauty, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Eddie ParkerWalmart, Macy's and Google. Contact:

