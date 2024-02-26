Fashion
New spring offer targets more than 900 fashion items, all under $35
While I'm a firm believer in the power of a good basic outfit, this theory is especially true during transitional seasons like spring. The weather is unpredictable and can change at any time, so my clothing equation always includes a good basic top worn under a jacket.
If, like me, you're looking for a solid rotation of classic tees, tanks, and pants to see you through spring, there's some good news: I've browsed Target to find the best basic styles you can buy for under $30.
Layering Bases Under $35 at Target
- Universal Thread Short Sleeve Fitted T-Shirt$10
- Universal Thread Lightweight Long Sleeve T-Shirt$12
- Wild Fable Long Sleeve Seamless Shirt$16
- Wild Fable Short Sleeve T-Shirt$5
- Ribbed tapered tank with universal thread$8
- Wild Fable high-rise straight jeans$25
- Wild Fable Long Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt$14
- A New Day high-waisted straight chino pants$24 (instead of $28)
- Wild Fable cropped sweatshirt$18
- Universal Yarn Rib Knit Cardigan$25
- A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Mock Neck Tank Top$8
- A New Day Short Sleeve Ruched Side T-Shirt$18
- A New Day Button Front Cardigan$25
- Wild Fable Wide Leg Pants$30
- Universal Yarn Knit Midi Dress$22 (instead of $25)
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt
This universally flattering boat neck tee, available in three colors, will see you through spring. The long sleeve style is versatile enough to wear with a skirt and heels, but can just as easily be dressed down with jeans. One customer, who originally purchased the top in white, said they loved the design so much that they immediately ordered the black, while another added that they chose the t-shirt with the intention to superimpose it.
Universal Yarn Knit Midi Dress
This Universal Yarn Knit Midi Dress is about to become your go-to style for spring. The material and length above the ankle make it a warmer option for unpredictable seasons. It can be dressed up or down and is an easy layering option. One reviewer praised the style as a casual yet elegant dress that's comfortable, soft and oh-so-flattering. The ribbed design is in stock in black and cream, and both colors are currently on sale for the unbeatable price of $22.
Wild Fable Wide Leg Pants
If you've been hesitant about following the pants trend to find the right pair, consider it done. We found just that, and the style only costs $30. Wild Fables Large pants comes in four different colors and sizes range from 00 to 20. Its soft style and high-waisted cut create a flattering, elongated look, and the side pockets are a functional yet stylish detail. One shopper loved the pants so much that they're buying them in every color, while another added that they're comfortable, roomy, and get lots of compliments at work.
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Seamless Shirt
A flattering long sleeve tee like this one Wild fable design will always be in fashion. The ribbed fabric, which features a touch of spandex, feels cool to the touch and hugs all the right places, according to one person. Customers have also been pleased to find that it's cut in just the right place and is a buttery-soft dead ringer to a much more expensive iteration of popular brands.
Keep scrolling to browse additional spring basics or go straight to Target to add them directly to your online cart.
Wild Fable Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Ribbed tapered tank with universal thread
Wild Fable cropped sweatshirt
Universal Yarn Rib Knit Cardigan
|
