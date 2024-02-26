Crowd attacks girl wearing dress printed with Arabic calligraphy; a policewoman saves her

Lahore: A 17-year-old girl was saved by a policewoman in Lahore, Pakistan's cultural capital, from an angry mob who accused her of blasphemy after mistaking the Arabic calligraphy printed on her dress for verses from the Quran , the police announced on Monday.

The crowd surrounded the girl who wore the dress which had Arabic calligraphy printed on it at Lahores clothing market (Ichhra Bazaar) on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lahore Shehr Bano said that when the girl entered a store, a customer objected to her dress, saying it had Quranic verses on it.

“More and more people started gathering there and demanded the shopkeeper to hand over the girl. The shopkeeper accommodated her in the shop informing the accused crowd that it was just an Arabic calligraphy because the girl had not insulted the religion of Islam and the holy verses of the Koran, she said.

In the meantime, another trader informed the police, who rushed to the scene.

Led by ASP police Shehr Bano, they went to the spot and tried to persuade the crowd that the girl had not committed blasphemy.

Allegations of blasphemy have led to public lynchings in several incidents in Pakistan in the past.

ASP Shehr Bano entered the shop along with other policemen and rescued her. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Another video clip showed the girl hiding in a store, shivering in fear of being attacked by the crowd.

Shehr Bano said the meaning of one of the words Halwa written in Arabic calligraphy on the girl's dress was sweet.

Celebrities called Shehr Bano a true hero who saved the woman and took her to a safe place under his protection.

The Punjab Police nominated Shehr Bano for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, the highest gallantry award given to law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.