



Davis, Blazy and Risso make very different work, but they are deeply rooted in international creative communities and also maintain strong local connections. One local told me he'd seen the Blazy more times in recent weeks than his own friends; the French and Belgian frequents the Bar Quadronno, a neighborhood sandwich shop which serves as a watering hole for Milan's art and design crowd. Blazy even gave the name of this spot to a Bottega bag. Of course, it's a question of generation. At the time, Miuccia Prada was also a regular at Quadronno. (When she opened the Wes Anderson-designed Bar Luce at Fondazione Prada, she famously trained new staff with Quadronnos' panini artists for months.) But it's been a while since the Milan creative establishment didn't, you know, hang around. Ms. Prada, Donatella Versace, Giorgio Armani, Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana are all very rich, very famous and range from quite to very old. Which did nothing to help Milan Fashion Week beat its reputation for being too commercial and traditional. I don't want to overstate the importance of designers spending time in bars, but I think it speaks to the vibrancy of recent collections from Davis, Blazy and Risso. Their clothes, their shows and their brand worlds have an almost organic quality, an openness to the surprising new ideas that emerge from collaboration. And in return, they contribute to Milan's rebound as a truly exciting fashion hub. At Marni, Risso's touch was literally manifested in the clothes, as a group of stunning leather dresses, coats and jeans painted all over with wavy brushstrokes: call it Marn-pressionism. In a preview before the show, Risso told me that he and his team built a paper cave (yes) in the Marni studio to eliminate distractions while designing the collection; he had also banned reference images and mood boards. We realized that the deviation from the benchmarks somehow allowed the instinct to be alive, he told me. There was a primal vibe throughout, particularly evident in the leopard print tunics tailored to Fred Flinstone. For Risso, the process is as important as the end product, and both reflect the contributions of the merry pranksters he brought into his wacky universe, like the deeply original stylist Carlos Nazario, and the equally inspired composer Dev Hynes, to the origin of the crazy project. ethereal show soundtracks. Midland's non-model specialists curate the funky, quirky casting, which was the best of the week. Risso's friend, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, told me recently that Marni reminded her more than anything of an brand from downtown New York. I would add that the only difference is that Marni has real means: the large hall for the Friday show was completely covered, just like the studio. Held in the Grotto, the afterparty had a real Bushwick rave feel. And it's clearly connected in Marnis' hometown. Literally everyone I know in Milan is going to the Marni party, said a local friend who knows many people. Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images At Ferragamo on Saturday morning, Maximilian Davis delivered a clear and precise idea for men, centered on heavy melton wool overcoats with thick belts unbuckled around the waist. Backstage, the 28-year-old Manchester native explained that these military utilitarian details came from his fascination with 1920s style. As the show progressed, coats became formal blazers and jackets; the proportions continued to diminish with chunky knit cardigans and camp shorts in faded Prada colors. The style helped men's simple silhouettes stand out, with refreshing, contrasting contrasts interrupting this season's parade of drab monochrome and silhouettes that played with chunky sweaters over tiny camp shorts. The thigh-high boots, for their part, have been treated with subtlety. Backstage, I spotted veteran stylist Lotta Volkova, whose work with Balenciaga and latterly Miu Miu has transformed true style archetypes into fashion pinnacles. Davis brought him in for the first time this season and I hope their collaboration continues. Like Risso, Davis knows that her team, which also includes Paloma Elsesser, Paul Hameline and fashion consultant Zainab Jama, all of whom participated in the show, makes the world around the clothes, and therefore the clothes themselves, much more interesting . Her afterparty took place, fittingly, at a small local bar.

