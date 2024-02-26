A track that never stops

NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 14: Anna Cleveland walks the runway during Thom Browne Ready-to-Wear … [+] Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

New York Fashion Week, which runs this winter from February 9 through Valentine's Day, is the biannual love letter to fashion and its ability to bring people together to celebrate both individuality and the community. NYFW has shaped the modern American fashion industry and has already created a global platform for designers from around the world. globalization was coined as a term. This is where it all began for many iconic names like Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Prabal Gurung and the new avant-garde like Telfar Clemens or Brandon Maxwell. In a poetic opening day manifest, Council of Fashion Designers of America President Thom Browne had inspiring words for his fellow designers and fashion lovers in general. When we love what we do so much that we can't imagine doing anything else, we all become champions and all winners. It's Olympic year, so let's go for gold. Here are some highlights of the designers striving to etch their names in the American fashion history books.

Badgley Mischka

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Models walk the runway at the Badgley Mischka fashion show during the new … [+] York Fashion Week – February 2024: The shows at the Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 10, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

For 35 years, Mark Badgley and James Mischka have brilliantly shaped New York. The brand is inscribed in New York mythology with not one, but two icons Sex and the city moments. Carrie wore the brand's white dress in a pivotal scene with Aidan and Charlotte got married in a Badgley Mischka dress. Spring-summer 2024 is a tribute to the designer's debut which included a dozen black dresses and one red. The dramatic journey continues with bold plays and a new Journey collection of perfumes. People are always asking what's new, what's new, what's new. There's nothing wrong with perfecting your craft. You can evolve and stay true to yourself. There is no ego here. Always having fun and it's always very rewarding, the duo reflected on their longevity in an industry of instant gratification.

Cucculelli Shaheen

TOPSHOT – A model walks the runway for the Cuccillelli Shaheen fashion show at New York Supreme Court … [+] during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

New York's reputation as a pragmatic city was supported by Cucculelli Shaheen in a rare sight at the New York Supreme Court. Titled Veritas (truth in Latin), the downtown couture collection embraced the swing between chaos and control, vice and virtue. The creative process was guided by architect Owen Jones' principle: what is beautiful is true; what is true must be beautiful. The celestial references were executed in black and gold in silk georgette, moire silk, silk cady, and what looked like every other type of silk. It feels a little edgy, rich and luxurious, with plenty of versatility. Hopefully this reflects how society is currently feeling, noted Anna Rose Shaheen. The designers were moved by a visit to New York Historical Society to see an exhibition of dard objects by jeweler André Chervin. It was a striking example of what labor of love This means that this is also how we view our work.

Tiffany Brown

Tiffany Brown Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Tiffany Brown

As the nation's fashion capital, New York is an important step on the path to global success. A typical example is Tiffany Brown, celebrating a 15-year journey from a Midtown Atlanta boutique to a storied brand with showrooms in London and Berlin and an eye on the rest of the world. The current collection, exclusively in golden tones, reflects the designers' new vision of style and life. I'm an elder who loves people, confides Dr. Brown. Now I'm more comfortable advocating my path. It has been a blessing to thrive in fashion. Let's move on to the next step, older and wiser but better understanding our definition of what success is for us. The Story of Gold celebrates ambitious journeys through history and cultures, from the Egyptian gods to the American dream and beyond.

Blondes

TOPSHOT – Models walk the runway at The Blonds show during New York Fashion Week. … [+] February 10, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Double corset kings by the press, designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond turned Blondes in one of the most anticipated events on the NYFW calendar. This season did not disappoint their loyal fans. THE Fire The collection paid homage to the Latin divas who inspired generations of diasporas across continents and New York boroughs. With family roots in Cuba and the Canary Islands, David Blond resonating with their passion for authenticity. We celebrate people who dare to be original, unlike everyone else and anything else. It's one thing to be inspired, but you have to be able to create your own path, to go beyond even the unexpected, says Blond. Hairdresser TRESemm Lacy Redway created custom hairstyles with unique colors to honor this historic festive occasion.

Men's Day in New York

Not A Brand F/W 2024 Courtesy of Pas Une Marque

Historically, NYFW has featured models across the spectrum of gender identity and sexuality. Long before the Stonewall riots sparked a gay rights revolution in American culture, New York was a safer haven for gender-nonconforming people. Men's Day in New York is a showcase of emerging talent working in the menswear industry and/or challenging gender norms in fashion. This season, eight brands presented under one roof: the eccentric cut of Landerosfabulous outerwear Sivanlooks ready for parties and galas Terry Singhcabinets for the reinvention of midlife Y.Chromaextraordinary knits from Moonas well as Tarpley and its AI-friendly video game aesthetic, Salting with its ecocentric inspiration from thousands of years and millions of stories, and its signature streetstyle clothing Not A Brand. The latter attracted industry praise for Sean Coutts' deconstructive tailoring and integration of contemporary art. The Semblance of Dissidence collection is inspired by the designers' formative creative experiences growing up in Miami, Peru and the United Kingdom. The future is local, everywhere, at once.

JUZUI exploit. Maye Musk

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: Maye Musk (L) and designer Taoray Wang greet audience members after presentation … [+] the Juzui FW24 collection during New York Fashion Week at the Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 11, 2024 in New York. Founded in 2001, JUZUI is a Chinese brand dedicated to women's fashion. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) Chinese News Service via Getty Images

As the crossroads of the world and the official headquarters of the United Nations, New York is the ideal place to conduct fashion diplomacy. This ancient practice has its great potential and its limits. chinese brand JUZUI gave an exceptional masterclass in bridging cultural divides. This is an opportunity to reintroduce China as a creator of beautiful original drawings and not just one link in the fashion supply chain. I harness the wealth of special craft techniques and subtle imagery to focus on how you feel with an intuitive style, recognized designer Taoray Wang. The collection is inspired by flowering peonies, a symbol of love, prosperity and luck in many Asian cultures. The brand aims to bring a diverse range of clothing experiences to LinkedIn women around the world. Its key concepts are Trust and Abundance. No wonder his muse is none other than Maye Musk. It's such an honor. You work with and for others for so many years and suddenly, You are special. I want to let people know how fabulous life can be at 75! New York City remains forever young and ever curious.