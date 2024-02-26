Part 2 Premiere Features the Most Daring Cutouts Ever





THE Dune: part two The press tour took place in New York and Zendaya released another stunning look that turned heads even in the fashion capital. Styled by Law Roach for the premiere, Zendaya wore a stunning dress from Stéphane Rolland's spring/summer 2024 couture collection. The futuristic, long-sleeved white dress had bold cutouts that flowed down her stomach, over her hips and across her thighs. At the hem of the dress were layers of golden ornaments of different shapes and sizes. Zendaya had a new set of long nails painted in matching metallic gold, and she stacked chunky iced-out diamond rings on her fingers. James Devaney//Getty Images Courtesy of Warner Bros. Her hair was left in big natural curls that reached her waist, and her makeup consisted of a sunset-colored eye look and a glossy nude lip. Variety//Getty Images Courtesy of Warner Bros. On the red carpet, Zendaya posed alongside co-star Austin Butler, who joined the Dune casting for the sequel. He wore a white jacket and black pants, to which was added a thin black tie. John Nación//Getty Images Of course, the rest of the cast was there too, including Timothe Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy, who was recently confirmed to join the team. Eric Charbonneau//Getty Images In The Puppy Interview with Buzzfeed on February 23, Zendaya admitted that she sometimes wonders if she's actually good enough to be in the group. Dune series. It's such a special experience, I think, to be able to film in the places that we've been able to film in and to be with the incredible actors that we've been able to be with. So every day I felt so lucky,” she said, holding four little puppies in her lap. I'm just really nervous, I think too. Because all these heavy hitters, and you want to be good, and no matter what, you still have a little bit of imposter syndrome. You always feel like you're just… like, am I really good enough to be here? So, I also try to enjoy it too. Spoiler alert: Zendaya is definitely pretty good.

