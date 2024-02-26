HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Students' Union has called for a protest on February 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the administrative block of the UoH premises, after the clothing of two transgender students was allegedly were burned in the K men's hostel, where they were staying. obliged to reside.

According to the UoH Students' Union, the clothes of Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA) general secretary Hritik and active member Tikku were burnt at Men's Hostel K on Saturday evening.

The UoH Students' Union has alleged that the administration has continually failed transgender students on campus, ignored past cases of abuse and betrayed its promise to formulate a transgender policy. This apathy has directly led to continued attacks on transgender students. The student union demanded to ensure the safety and dignity of transgender students on campus.

The students demanded to immediately identify and take action against perpetrators of hate crimes against transgender students, as well as constitute a committee to formulate a transgender policy within a specific time frame. They also demanded that the transgender policy be drafted in consultation with stakeholders to address issues related to transgender students, including accommodation, security and Nalsa provisions.

Students' Union calls for transgender students at UoH

  • UTo implement the transgender policy in the 2024-2025 prospectus.
  • Efficient settlement of GSCASH files within the prescribed period of 3 months.
  • Ensure that ICC-GSCASH publishes the annual status report on the UGC website.
  • Publish a monthly notice to all stakeholders indicating the anti-shredding and grievance provisions available to all marginalized groups.