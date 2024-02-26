Brittany Mahomes Wears the Same Sparkling Area Dress as Taylor Swift While on Vacation





Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

Sharing clothes never goes out of style. Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes was spotted in the same crystal-embellished suit. Area mini dress ($1,595) that her best friend Taylor Swift wore on the cover of Time last year. The former soccer professional wore the charcoal gray design while out on the town in Mexico for her friend's bachelorette party. “I had the BEST time celebrating the most incredible human ever!” Mahomes captioned a photo of herself alongside the bride-to-be who, of course, wore all white on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “Mal, you are so loved!” she added. At a bachelorette party this weekend, Mahomes wore the same crystal-embellished dress seen on Swift during her Time Person of the Year shoot. brittanylynne/Instagram “Just a few besties sharing/wearing the same clothes,” one Swiftie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). TIME / TIME Person of the Year/AFP via Getty Images The 28-year-old wore her hair in a braided bun and matched her makeup to her outfit with a smoky gray eye. She paired the eye-catching dress with chunky earrings, several silver bracelets, and metallic pointed-toe stilettos. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) was quick to point out that Mahomes apparently took inspiration from Swift, with whom she grew closer over the past year amid the singer's romance with Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes. “Just a few besties sharing/wearing the same clothes,” Swiftie wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of the two women wearing the same sharp-cut design. The charcoal gray mini dress, featuring pointy cups, will set you back nearly $1,600. FarFetch Area crystal-embellished mini dress The 28-year-old, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, became very close to the singer amid her romance with Travis Kelce. brittanylynne/Instagram Swift, 34, wore the steely style during her photo shoot for Times 2023 Person of the Year issue. For more Page Six style… The “Cruel Summer” singer wore a subtly smoky eye on the magazine cover, accompanied by her signature red lipstick. The 14-time Grammy winner accessorized with some of her delicate diamond earrings, including one Jacquie Aiche chained double stud ($2,250) and mini hope ($2,690) as well as a Maria Tash stud ($4,400). Mahomes traveled to Tulum, Mexico this weekend for a friend's bachelorette party. brittanylynne/Instagram She posted photos of herself posing in a Louisa Ballou cutout swimsuit while enjoying a day on a boat. brittanylynne/Instagram While it's likely that Swift simply modeled the Area dress for her shoot while Mahomes may have purchased it for herself, the quarterback's wife pulled out all the stops for her fun-filled girls' weekend. In addition to the expensive dress, Mahomes also packed a The Louisa Ballou openwork one-piece ($380), which she wore on a boat trip Friday. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off some skin in the black swimsuit as she soaked up the sun in the Tulum heat. Never miss a story Sign up to receive the best stories straight to your inbox. Thanks for recording! The vacation came just two weeks after Patrick won his third Super Bowl. Getty Images The cheeky swimsuit featured a halter top and a gold ring at the bust and hip, showcasing the fitness trainer's fit physique. After taking a few photos in bold style, Mahomes donned a knit cover-up with a high slit on one leg. The vacation was probably well-deserved for the WAG, who had a busy few weeks celebrating her husband's Super Bowl victory and daughter Sterling Skye's 3rd birthday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/02/26/style/brittany-mahomes-sports-same-sparkling-area-dress-as-taylor-swift-while-on-vacation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos