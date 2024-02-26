Google has just revealed the biggest beauty and fashion trends for spring 2024

As a fashion and beauty writer, I like to think I do a good job of keeping my finger on the pulse of what's happening and what's happening at any given moment. And thanks to Google, I now have a pretty good idea of ​​this spring's trends.

The search engine has just published its Spring Test Guide, which highlights some of the top fashion and beauty searches that have spiked as spring approaches. (Google also tapped stars like Martha Stewart and Jenna Lyons to curate some of their favorite items, so you know they're good.) When it comes to makeup, it seems it's all about a glowing complexion and a plump pout this spring, while still being trendy. spring fashion includes everything from wardrobe staples to modern (dare I say, fashion-forward) takes on timeless layering pieces.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite spring 2024 trends according to Google, from Mascara tube Tartes And Elfs liquid filter to be cushy Hoka sneakers and one classic white t-shirt.

Top 10 beauty and fashion trends for spring 2024

One of the most trending makeup products is Laura Merciers Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation, whose search interest has increased by 550% in recent months, according to Google. And honestly, it makes sense; the foundation provides medium coverage and is waterproof while still looking like your natural skin. [It] melts into skin and blurs pores, one fan wrote, while another person who said it felt like silk said the finish was so gorgeous even on textured skin, it's like a Instantly bright and bouncy blur. And to further enhance that glow, you can always pair it with the trendy $14 model. Halo Glow Liquid Filter of Elf.

Nordstrom



Amazon



Other trending makeup products include Tarts Tartelette Tubing Mascarawhich, according to a 60-year-old client, made their thinning eyelashes thicker and longer, as well as Makeup By Marios MoistureGlow Lip Plumping Serum. The tinted balm contains lip-plumping ingredients and provides a pop of color with a glossy finish; it's pretty much every lip product currently in my purse in one product. So, for the sake of simplicity, I'll take one!

Pie



Sephora



When it comes to fashion, basics are having a major moment. Button-down shirts are sought after across the country, with the classic white button-down shirt leading the pack. This pick for $27 on Amazon is a great option for anyone looking to achieve this look for less. The style is still sophisticated thanks to a crisp collar, but slightly more casual than a traditional button-down shirt thanks to its oversized fit. Plus, it has over 4,000 five-star ratings. White T-shirts are also in fashion, and my favorite t-shirt I wear once a week is currently just $10 on Amazon.

Amazon



Amazon



Of course, layered pieces are also trendy for spring. While classic khaki trench coats have been spotted on celebrities like Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber, a bolder alternative is trending for the season; according to Google, searches for black leather trench coats have increased since October. This fake leather Rissida trench coat, which is on sale for $54 on Amazon, is a great way to get a sneak peek on a budget. But if your style is more casual, you're in luck; denim jackets are also in fashion. As a long-time fan of Madewell's sturdy (yet incredibly soft) 100% cotton denim, I've been looking for this timeless buttoned denim jacket.

Amazon



Madewell



As for shoes, comfort is key for spring 2024. For something practical but still dressy, a pair of Mary Jane flats is essential. According to fans of this pair on sale from Franco Sarto, the shiny faux leather style is the most comfortable shoe you could ask for. I was shocked they had no break-in period, the customer wrote, adding that the cushioned insoles are a dream come true. What's more, the style even received the approval of shoppers suffering from plantar fasciitis. And for something more casual, Popular Clifton 9 sneaker hooks are also on the list. This athletic style features a thick outsole that cushions the foot without weighing it down, making it one of my personal favorites and that of over 2,900 Nordstrom shoppers for running and walking.

Amazon



Nordstrom



Between Google data and feedback from fashion and beauty experts, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what's going to happen this spring. Discover more of this season's hottest trends in Googles Spring Test Guide.