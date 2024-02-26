Rowing blazers acquired by Burch Creative Capital





Rowing Blazers, the New York brand known for its preppy streetwear and colorful rugby jerseys, has sold a majority stake to a group of buyers, including fashion investment firm Burch Creative Capital, BoF has learned. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Burch Creative Capital, alongside Five Below founder Tom Vellios and Stonecourt Capitals Jason Epstein, will acquire most of the shares held by private equity firm KarpReilly, which acquired a minority stake in Rowing Blazers in 2021, as well as that of seed investors. According to Carlson, Rowing Blazers founders Jack Carlson and David Rosenzweig will retain some ownership in the company. The transaction will inject new capital into Rowing Blazers' operations, allowing the brand to open a larger flagship store in New York, as well as expand its women's line, pursue wholesale opportunities, revamp the e-commerce site and potentially improve supply chain capabilities. The production, the relationships with the factories, the guarantee of getting the right margins and the optimal quality, all of this is perfectly within limits. [BCCs] wheelhouse, said Carlson, who launched the brand in 2017. He will remain with the company as creative director. Rosenzweig will continue to serve as chief strategy officer, focusing on brand collaborations and partnerships. Grant Simm, CFO of Aim Leon Dore, has been hired to take on the same role at Rowing Blazers. According to Carlson, he sought an operating partner like Burch Creative Capital, which invested in and advised Tory Burch. Chris Burch was married to the namesake designer and Staud, in order to take a back seat to the operational components of the business and focus. on the creative side of the brand. The most important thing was wanting a partner who was an operator, a partner interested in taking a majority stake, and a partner who would allow me to focus on the creation, which is the part I really enjoy, Carlson told BoF. As part of the deal, Burch Creative Capital will also acquire Blazer Group, a portfolio of licensed brands launched by Carlson last year. The group includes British knitwear brand Gyles & George, a Manhattan tailor called Chipp, and Warm & Wonderful, the knitting brand responsible for Princess Diana's iconic red and white sheepskin sweater, which Rowing Blazers reproduced in 2020 and became one of his highest role models. -rude styles. Jack [Carlson] “I have created an extraordinary brand reminiscent of my first clothing company, Eagles Eye,” Chris Burch said in a statement. Thanks to our expertise and an extraordinary human team, I am certain that we can make it a global brand. Looking ahead, the brand's biggest opportunity to grow is in women's wear, Carlson said, in which Burch Creative Capital has deep expertise and a category that has performed particularly well under the Rowing Blazers collaboration. with Target last year. The new capital will also immediately facilitate the move of the brand's flagship product from Rivington Street in New York's Lower East Side to a larger space somewhere in downtown Manhattan. “I don't want to focus too much on the finish line, but I want to focus on this next step with BCC and for me, I just want to see the brand reach more people,” Carlson said. Editor's Note: This article was amended on February 26, 2024 to reflect that Tom Vellios and Jason Epstein are part of the Rowing Blazers buying group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/retail/rowing-blazers-burch-creative/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos