Spanish retailer doubles U.S. business with curated fashion and UPS reliability





Craftsmanship and perfection: Redcast Heritage Co. co-founders Isabel Moreno and Eduardo Sánchez choose your business partners carefully. They curate men's fashion items from artisans and craftspeople for customers looking for their next staple. That's why we at UPS are proud to be trustworthy thanks to their carefully built reputation. Global growth: Since working with UPS, Redcast Heritage Co. doubled its activity in the United States and now sells to more than 70 countries. Its online store started in 2018 with just five Japanese brands. From now on, the store offers collections of 40 brands inspired by classic workwear, adding items like flannels, work boots and T-shirts. A quest for quality: It all started when Isabel and Eduardo became obsessed with the world of Japanese shuttle looms for denim, indigo dyes, different types of fabrics and cotton. We spent a lot of time traveling around Japan looking for high quality items for sale in our online store with the dream of selling them all over the world, said Isabel. And we wanted a premium e-commerce shopping experience aligned with our products, providing exceptional customer service and fast, reliable delivery. The difficulties of startups: Like many small businesses, Redcast Heritage Co. opened its doors as an online store based out of an apartment. But the complexity of shipping products from their home in Madrid, Spain, to buyers in the United States and throughout Europe was difficult to manage. With the increase in sales, Isabel and Eduardo realized that they needed help to continue to grow. At first, we were lost even after getting export advice from government agencies, said Isabel, speaking at a conference UPS Women Exporters Program event in Spain. When you decide to go international, you need a partner with customs experience and reliable global coverage which can help meet the challenges of international trade. Service and reliability: Passionate artisan brand uses UPS Paperless Invoice to help simplify headaches often associated with exporting. And UPS Express Saver guarantees that products are delivered within 24-48 hours. Redcast Heritage Co. is an example of what UPS does every day for small businesses around the world, said Ana Avila, UPS account manager. We do import and export as easy as shipping domestically, so that people like Isabel and Eduardo can grow their businesses from their apartment and become global brands. Expand internationally

