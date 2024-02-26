Milanese fashion magazine: Bottega Veneta

Photo: The cut; Photos: Courtesy of Ferragamo, Courtesy of Bottega Veneta, Courtesy of Jil Sander

Since Matthieu Blazy became creative director of Bottega Veneta, he has been throwing everything at his audience who, fortunately for him, delight in being slapped, hugged and kissed by artisanal techniques. He made the leather look like jeans and an old flannel shirt, an illusion achieved by layering print on print. In his fall 2023 show, he presented 81 looks, or characters, to dramatize the breadth of Italian street style. This allowed Blazy's curiosity to go where it hadn't gone before. In his very next show, he mixes the styles and craft traditions of many different countries with additional allusions to the sea. A pair of hand-crocheted net dresses featured giant barnacles embroidered with raffia.

Blazy made a fetish of craftsmanship, particularly embellishments like thick fringe. But at the same time, her collections are everywhere, and last September, after almost two years of work, it was difficult to see a distinct style and vision of the woman. As Blazy admitted recently, I was interested in the idea of ​​maximalism because it was too much. And maybe it was.

Bottega Veneta

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Because Blazy's fall 2024 collection is so clean that he cut out embroidery and even cooled it down a bit on the margins, people might think change is simplicity. Behind the scenes, when speaking to reporters, he used terms like every day And functional. These qualities are certainly present like never before, but they are not what brought this wonderful collection to life.

For me, the tell-tale clue was the people whose images appeared on Blazy's mood boards, whom I saw in the Bottega studio a few evenings before the show. Among them were Gianni Agnelli, Sidney Poitier, Nina Simone, Igor Stravinsky and several anonymous men and women, well dressed but not necessarily fashionable. The years spanned from the mid-1940s to the early 1970s. Other Blazy references were scattered among the faces, including Fire, for its warm colors as well as its ash grays and carbon blacks, and the fact that seeds magically thrive in a burned landscape. For Blazy and his design team, there was a connection between elegance and, as he said, the resilience of plants.

Bottega Veneta

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

But what united the men on the stage? (I must admit that I noticed their dress and body language before the women.) The answer is: looks. They all have this ineffable quality, which is not the same thing as glamour.

And it was this feeling that I remembered from many of the clothes, particularly the round-shouldered wool-boucle coats that opened the show (Blazy said he was partly influenced by seeing people's silhouettes at night so walking his dog), and wool dress shirts layered over a lighter shirt, the best example being a saffron yellow wool shirt over a beige shirt with a pale yellow skirt and low heels, and dresses with a raised, curved center seam.

Bottega Veneta

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Made from a silk jersey that doesn't crease when you sit, the dresses are reminiscent of a design Blazy introduced last season, except they're much better now. The raised bit is topstitched, undoubtedly to give it body, and in different places there is a ceramic (or Murano glass) button. The seam, if you want to call it that, snakes gently down the front of the body then releases, creating the float of a skirt in a contrasting fabric. There are several versions, including one in black, olive brown and off-white. To me, the dresses exude charm, partly because they have a certain formality without being complicated or contrived (a problem for Blazy in the past) and partly because they don't look like anything else in fashion .

Bottega Veneta

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Young people on TikTok and elsewhere are obsessed with previous generations of socialites and well-dressed women in general. They should also be careful of men. But what exactly are they looking for? It's probably a nice mix of formality and a disregard for high fashion, anything that seems too identifiable. I also like that many of Blazy's clothes, not all, but many can serve as an inspirational guide on how to dress, like the lined shirts and their unexpected mix of colors. A group of slightly oversized shirts (with matching pants) were based on lines of notebook paper; the pattern was woven into the fabric rather than printed.

Blazy told me, “That doesn't mean this collection is better than the last one, but I'm more comfortable with it.” He laughed and added: “Although it was much more complicated to make than the last collection. Probably because allure is a difficult thing to pin down.

Giorgio Armani opened his show Sunday with Gina di Bernardo, who appeared in his ads in the 1980s and now wore a horned fedora with a triton beige satin coat over a beige ribbed silk hoodie and pants. And from there it was smooth sailing; Armani showed mostly pants, like plush cargos, with blazers, some with antique-looking floral designs.

Ferragamo

Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo

It was Armani who created a modern uniform for women that saved them from the drama and clichés of glamor. But what is Ferragamo doing? It's a big name, but its identity and image seem increasingly confused as its designer, Maximilian Davis, and company management attempt to transform a perfectly solid Italian sportswear brand into a increasingly high-end luxury.

Ferragamo

Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Last season, the Davis collection looked promising, with a relaxed, cool vibe and stunning dresses. But this time, there was no real proposal. It opened with a rounded olive wool jacket connected at the hem by a wide belt in the same fabric and the belt motif kept recurring in the show, even as a satin border on a chiffon evening dress . The idea sank his collection, for the simple reason that it served no honest design purpose.

Another thing I can't figure out about Ferragamo is: where are the essential shoes? There were stiletto sandals, thigh-high boots, and chunky men's shoes, including Davis' version of over-the-knee boots (a show idea that has already expired), but very little else.

Jil Sander

Photo: Courtesy of Jil Sander

Jil Sander also fell short of relevance as designers Luke and Lucie Meier played with too many rounded, caped dress styles that seemed intended to evoke classic couture, and also offered similar looks in pink and azure quilted satin that looked tragically to an old lady.

Jil Sander

Photo: Courtesy of Jil Sander

Ferrari

Photo: Courtesy of Ferrari

Rocco Iannone, the creative director of Ferrari's fiery fashion line, challenged himself to think about the energy and shape of the human body, the body of course being an integral part of Ferrari racing cars. And I think he succeeded with his treatment of reflective organzas, ultrafine velvets, and other shimmering fabrics for well-made minimalist dresses and fantastic mechanical suits. Sometimes you want to see absurd things, then have them prove themselves to be actually inventive and funny right before your eyes. And why not at Ferrari?